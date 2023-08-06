Bosom Buddies

Bosom Buddies board members present their gift. Pictured left to right: Bosom Buddies board members Holly Rhodes, Jenny Griffin, and board Chair Claudia Boldyga, Director of Oncology Services Jeanie Scott, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center Medical Director Dr. Roberta Lilly, Vice President of Philanthropy Rebecca Bair, and Bosom Buddies board members Jen DiDonato and Karen White.

 SUBMITTED

Bosom Buddies Charities presented a gift of $135,000 to UM Memorial Hospital Foundation to benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. Presented by Bosom Buddies Charities board and committee members, the donation will fund the purchase of a state-of the-art ultrasound machine that produces the clearest, deepest imaging available, reducing the incidence of false negative biopsies.


  

