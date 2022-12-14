ANNAPOLIS — Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden, Caroline County director of Economic Development and Tourism, has completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.
Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, Delaware, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held Dec. 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
Bowden was one of 49 applicants chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.
“This has been a special class year, both for me as the new president and CEO, and for our organization, as we hosted our full program together, in person for the first time since 2019,” said David Fike, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “The Class of 2022 came into this year eager and inspired, and they’ve maintained that enthusiasm throughout each of our sessions. This is a remarkable group of professionals, diverse in experience and talent, and we look forward to seeing how they will influence our state with the knowledge and connections they’ve gained this year.”
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.
