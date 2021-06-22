MILLINGTON — A 13-year-old boy who was pinned under a riding lawn mower that overturned at the water's edge died at a Baltimore area hospital Friday morning, June 18.
The Kent County Sheriff's Office identified the boy as Joshua Alvin Rampmeyer of Ridgely.
The preliminary investigation lists accidental drowning as the cause of death, Lt. Stuart Lodge told APG Media.
The incident occurred about 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 in the 31000-block of River Park Road, near Millington, at the home of relatives. Lodge reported that Joshua was cutting the grass on an incline when the mower overturned into the water, with Joshua trapped underneath.
A family member found Joshua and pulled the mower off of him, according to police. It is not known how long Joshua was underwater, Lodge said.
The sheriff's office was alerted at 4:01 p.m.
Emergency medical personnel responded and transported Joshua by ambulance to Chestertown. He was airlifted from an open field near the Kent-Queen Anne's Rescue Squad to Johns Hopkins Children's Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with funeral expenses. As of Monday night, $2,500 of a $4,000 goal had been raised.
According to information on the GoFundMe page, Joshua was an 8th-grade student at Lockerman Middle School.
Services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1120 Market St., Denton, where friends may call one hour prior.
Burial will take place at Ridgely Cemetery. Reception will follow at Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by Fleegle Funeral Home in Greensboro.
