CAMBRIDGE — The first Eastern Shore location of the Boys and Girls Club has started operations at the Dorchester County Athletic Complex at Leonards Lane.
The opening of summer camp operations in the county Rec and Parks building marks the addition of the sixth club location for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore organization.
The former racquet club building was obtained by the county in 2020, and negotiations between the Boys and Girls Club and the county began earlier this year.
Governor Larry Hogan was among the many officials attending the event. “All of our Boys and Girls Clubs really do provide hope and a safe and inclusive environment for so many young people,” Hogan said, “Now with the opening of this new site, we’re going to be able to help even more children reach their full potential.”
“I want to give a special thanks to the Boys and Girls Club and Metropolitan Baltimore for branching out, in believing in this small community,” said Cambridge Ward 2 Commissioner and Council President Lajan Cephas, who received a commendation from the governor for her work in bringing the club to the city. “The mission statement of the Boys and Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,” said Cephas, “I’m extremely excited to know that this is ground zero,” she concluded.
In an interview on July 7, Breslin said the enrollment in the ongoing summer program was full at 45 children, and was capped at that number due to current staffing levels.
“We’re working hard to try to increase capacity with hiring staff,” Breslin said. The total number of children the club can accommodate may go up as staff is added, Breslin said, “hopefully over the summer, definitely in the fall.”
He said the Boys and Girls Club was focused on the Dorchester County Athletic Complex at Leonards Lane location, but he looked forward to his organization’s participation in developing a possible additional location at the Maces Lane Community Center, an ongoing project aimed at renovating the old Maces Lane school building create space for community use. “Hopefully, that (the Maces Lane location) will come to fruition in the next couple of years and we’ll have two great locations in Cambridge,” Breslin said.
Breslin encouraged interested persons to apply for youth development coordinator positions online at https://www.indeed.com/job/youth-development-coordinator-cambridge-f7d1d637a2480da0.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
