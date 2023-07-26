ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved two grants that will go toward Mid-Shore organizations.
The first is a $1 million grant agreement with the Water’s Edge Museum in Oxford.
During the July 19 Board of Public Works meeting, the museum’s Executive Director Monica Davis said the funds will be put toward museum operations as well as more staff.
Davis thanked the board for the opportunity and invited them to the museum.
“Please come to the Water’s Edge Museum,” she said. “You will be fascinated.”
Davis said the grant will especially benefit young people who visit the museum.
After Davis spoke, Gov. Wes Moore expressed his gratitude for the museum and what it does.
“We are so happy to see you and we are so grateful for the museum, for the leadership, for what you are bringing for not just the Eastern Shore, but what you’re bringing to the entire state,” Moore said. “It’s important that, when they see and understand their history, and understand their culture, it means that they know that nothing in the future is impossible.”
The board also approved a $100,000 capital grant for the Harriet Tubman Pavilion in Dorchester County.
The grant agreement for this project is with the Board of Directors of the Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit in Cambridge.
The grant will go toward completing the first phase of the “four-season, multipurpose outdoor pavilion.” Adrian Holmes, founder and program director of Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation, said the first phase will include the resurfacing and grading of the area.
