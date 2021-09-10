EASTON — Brian LeCates, the deputy director of Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and a veteran paramedic, has been appointed by the Talbot County Council to take over the helm of the DES.
LeCates is a native of Talbot County and is a long-serving emergency responder and paramedic who has progressed through the ranks of the department to the position of deputy director where he has earned the respect of his peers and other agency partners.
He completed his certifications for Cardiac Rescue Technician and then Paramedic at Chesapeake College and a course on the Management of Emergency Medical Services at the National Fire Academy. He is certified as a national and Maryland Registered Paramedic, a national and Maryland Registered Emergency Medical Dispatcher, and certified in Advanced and Pediatric Advanced Cardiac Life Support. He currently serves as secretary of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) – Region IV EMS Advisory Council, is a member of the MIEMSS — Provider Review Panel and served on Maryland’s Active Assailant Task Force.
“Brian has grown into this role and is highly capable to guide the organization forward to meet emergency services needs of our community,” said Clay Stamp, county manager and former DES director.
Talbot Council President Chuck Callahan said, “I am happy Brian has accepted this opportunity. It’s not uncommon to see Brian on the scene of emergencies working with his emergency services team and supporting the volunteer fire departments and other agencies. He is highly dedicated and has proven himself as an effective leader.”
“I am honored to have been selected as the director of Talbot County Department of Emergency Services. I am very proud to serve our community in this new capacity and lead our team of highly trained professional emergency services personnel. This new position will certainly be the highlight of my nearly 19-year career with Talbot County government,” LeCates said.
LeCates replaces Mike McAdams who was appointed director on Aug. 1 and departed for another opportunity after a short tenure.
