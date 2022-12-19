ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Transportation Authority's long anticipated automatic lane closure system is scheduled to go live Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Travelers headed west on U.S. Route 50/301 across the Chesapeake Bay will be the first to witness and use the new gate system that is designed to improve safety and accelerate the process of opening and closing lanes on the bridge, MDTA Executive Director William Pines said.
ALCS uses 46 horizontal swing gates, illuminated pavement markers, full-color dynamic message signs and overhead lane-use control signals to alert and guide motorists when lanes are opening and closing to accommodate two-way traffic operations on the westbound span.
The two-year, $58 million dollar construction project finished in August 2022. The new gates and the entire ALCS helps protect MDTA employees by replacing a manual process with automation, and improves safety for drivers as well by giving them more time to move into the correct lanes, allowing for safer lane changes and helping prevent secondary crashes during incidents, MdTA said in a statement. The ALCS is expected to also enhance incident response, enabling crews to switch between lane closure scenarios more rapidly during incidents.
MDTA began to implement the system in November, when new overhead lane-use control signals and full-color dynamic message signs became available on the Eastern Shore, Pines said. Starting 1.5 miles before the westbound span, these devices give drivers more notice than ever before of bridge lane closures ahead.
Pines said the yellow “X” sign works exactly like the yellow caution light at any traffic intersection, notifying motorists when two-way traffic is about to commence.
All bridge motorists are expected to use the cautionary “X” as a notification to begin the merge process, completing it by the time the red “X” appears on the overhead panels that now show up 2.5 miles from the bridge's entrance. Red also indicates that lane-closure personnel are preparing to make sure that lane stays unavailable for motorists as they are deploying the gates.
“I think that everyone is aware that in the summer, we have recurring congestion. We have recurring congestion when there are wind advisories, rush hour traffic, and other periods of time where congestion is expected and unavoidable,” Pines said. “That’s not going to change with this new system; however, we hope it will improve what we call non-recurring traffic.”
This includes crashes that cause delays in traffic patterns and prevent normal operations from happening smoothly. Pines said he hopes the new message boards that are constructed miles prior to each entrance onto the bridge will notify motorists sooner of any unforeseeable crashes and reduce accidents caused by distracted driving.
As of right now, the gate system will be operating only in during the initiating of two-way traffic on the westbound bridge. Other lane closures not involving contra flow traffic will be initiated by MDTA staff using traffic barrels.
Pines said the gates on the western shore for eastbound travelers will be part of the second phase and will be operational in Winter 2023.
