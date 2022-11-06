Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Talbot County Free Library in Easton will host a free discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on how life has changed for residents of the Eastern Shore since the opening of the Bay Bridge.

EASTON — It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban western shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.


