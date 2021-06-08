EASTON — Boosters of downtown Easton have bigger plans for a new effort that honors local first responders while helping local shops, galleries and restaurants.
Bluepoint Hospitality, which owns restaurants, shops and other local businesses in Easton, has given $100 “Downtown Easton” gift cards to 500 local emergency responders to honor their community service.
The Downtown Easton gift cards can be used at participating local businesses. The gift cards were launched last year by the Easton Economic Development Corp. as a shop and dine local effort to help downtown businesses challenged by the COVID pandemic.
Backers of the effort want more businesses to participate and the recognition of emergency responders to become an annual local effort in Talbot County.
“Ultimately, we would like to see this program become an annual tradition in recognition of our emergency response teams. The more businesses that participate, the better,” said Allie McGuckian, Bluepoint Hospitality’s director of marketing and public relations.
Bluepoint’s donation of the cards to firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other responders is enabled via Paul and Joanne Prager. Paul Prager is the principal with Bluepoint. He has made a number of real estate, business and philanthropic investments in Easton.
EEDC Director Tracy Ward also wants to see the Downtown Easton “shop local” effort continue to grow.
“We were proud to be able to assist in this generous gift to our first responders by providing the technology platform that has enabled over 50 of our Main Street businesses to participate in the program. Through acts like this, we bring our ‘buy local’ intentions to life, and the community wins.”
