Brenda Brown and Nevin Steffy, right, of the Kent County Office of Emergency Services are Maryland 911 Specialists of the Year for 2021. They were recognized at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting. At left is Brad Russum, chief of communications for Kent County Office of Emergency Services.
CHESTERTOWN — Brenda Brown, 9-1-1 supervisor, and Nevin Steffy, 911 specialist, of Kent County’s Office of Emergency Services received high praise from the Kent County Commissioners on Tuesday as the Maryland 911 Specialists of the Year for 2021.
They were previously honored Nov. 9 as part of the 911 Day of Celebration and Awards, an annual event sponsored by the Maryland 911 Board and the Maryland Emergency Number Association.
Brown and Steffy were cited for the pivotal role they played in communications between various law enforcement agencies in four counties in two states May 6.
When Brown and Steffy arrived for their shift at 6 p.m., they were told about a shooting that day in Dover, Del.
Coordination of the search for the suspects transitioned into Kent County, Md., with law enforcement from here and Cecil County, as well as New Castle and Kent counties in Delaware.
During the incident, Brown handled telephone communications, managing the flow of information between the law enforcement agencies involved.
“Supervisor Brown was able to visualize the geography of the county and share that with mutual aid law enforcement agencies which certainly promoted the safe, efficient and effective management of the incident,” Commissioner Ron Fithian read from Brown’s certificate of appreciation.
Steffy worked radio communications.
At the height of the operation, he was handling five radio channels, comprising the communication networks of two states and four counties. The channels were all patched together in the Kent County Emergency Services’ system.
Brown and Steffy were recognized by the commissioners for their professionalism and dedication during the incident.
“We, the County Commissioners of Kent County, Maryland, thank you for your efforts, continued devotion and dedication to Kent County and the community,” Commissioner Bob Jacob read.
Brown has worked at the Kent County Office of Emergency Services for more than 20 years.
Steffy worked for the Delaware State Police for more than 30 years before retiring in April 2018. He transitioned here, where he began a second career with the Kent County Office of Emergency Services.
