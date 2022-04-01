From top left to right and bottom to right: Assistant Scoutmaster Kelly Tuttle, Keyly Perez-Villacorta, Laura Fresco, Amy Sheridan, Juliana Stepp, Katey Tuttle, Karla Escobar-Cruz, Genesis Perez-Villacorta, Natalie Vasquez, Hadley Orr, Emma Liller, Evelyn Hartke, Haymar Roblero-Avila, Den Leader Estela Ramirez and Scoutmaster Lori Stepp. The bridge was built by Katey Tuttle as a leadership project towards her Star Rank.
From top left to right and bottom to right: Assistant Scoutmaster Kelly Tuttle, Keyly Perez-Villacorta, Laura Fresco, Amy Sheridan, Juliana Stepp, Katey Tuttle, Karla Escobar-Cruz, Genesis Perez-Villacorta, Natalie Vasquez, Hadley Orr, Emma Liller, Evelyn Hartke, Haymar Roblero-Avila, Den Leader Estela Ramirez and Scoutmaster Lori Stepp. The bridge was built by Katey Tuttle as a leadership project towards her Star Rank.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Juliana Stepp, Troop Guide, co-led the cross over the bridge/Arrow of Light ceremony and is a Life Rank.
Contributed photo
Juliana Stepp and Katey Tuttle co-led the Arrow of Light ceremony.
EASTON — Ending Women’s History Month 2022 on a high note, BSA Troop 1091 in Easton added six new scouts to its ranks on Monday, March 28 at the Presbyterian Church of Easton, the charter organization for the troop. Patrol Leaders Juliana Stepp and Katey Tuttle both co-led the Arrow of Light ceremony, which awarded four Cub Scouts from Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center Pack 003 (Hadley Orr, Haymar Roblero-Avila, Emma Liller, and Genesis Perez-Villacorta) with the highest honor for 5th Grade Cub Scouts. The Arrow of Light recipients then joined two new recruits, Karla Escobar-Cruz and Evelyn Hartke, in crossing over a bridge built by scout Katey Tuttle to officially join the troop. After the crossover ceremony, the troop held its Court of Honor where it presents the latest achievements of rank advancement and merit badges to the scouts.
Scoutmaster Lori Stepp and Assistant Scoutmaster Kelly Tuttle began Troop 1091 in 2019. In February on 2019, the Boy Scouts program was changed to BSA Scouts, allowing girls to join, and is the traditional Scouting experience for youth in the fifth grade through high school. Service, community engagement and leadership development become increasingly important parts of the program as youth lead their own activities and work their way toward earning Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.
The Troop meets every Monday evening at the Presbyterian Church in Easton and all young women in the region are encouraged to visit to learn more about Scouting and the BSA program and can join at any time. For more information, contact loriloustepp@gmail.com The Troop is currently preparing for a camping trip at the BSA Camporee on Kent Island hosted by BSA Troop 496 in May and then off to a full week of summer camp at the Rodney Scout Reservation in Cecil County in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.