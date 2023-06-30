BSC Group strengthens Mid-Shore community through volunteering

Andrew Walsworth, partner at BSC Group LLC, was recently installed as the 2023-2024 president of the Rotary Club of Easton. BSC Group LLC proudly serves the Mid-Shore through volunteer service. Team members at all levels of the firm share their time and talents with local nonprofit and professional organizations. Walsworth is shown with his family, from left, Terry Twining, Debbie Walsworth, Janice Higgins, Andrew Walsworth, Courtney Walsworth, Darlin Perez, Luis Perez and Tyler Russ.
EASTON — BSC Group LLC, a leading Eastern Shore accounting firm, proudly serves the Mid-Shore through volunteer service. Team members at all levels of the firm share their time and talents with local nonprofit and professional organizations.
“As members of the local business community, our team has made it a priority to volunteer with local organizations to improve the quality of life on the Mid-Shore,” said Debbie Walsworth, managing partner. “By sharing our expertise, we help strengthen our community, so it continues to be a great place to live and work for the next generation of professionals and their families.”
Walsworth currently serves as vice chairman of the Talbot County Economic Development Commission. The commission’s mission is to enhance and promote a business-friendly environment for current and prospective enterprises and to advocate for policies that support and strengthen the economic vitality of Talbot County.
Teri Simmons, partner, recently completed her term as treasurer of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy Board. The ESLC was founded in 1990 as a result of widespread concern that the Eastern Shore’s wildlife habitat and prime farmland were being consumed by sprawling development. The founders decided to preserve land on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to keep prime farmland for agriculture, protect unique natural areas, and perpetually monitor those lands to ensure that preservation is permanent.
Brandon Angell, partner, serves as the president of Compass Regional Hospice. Compass’ mission is to offer comprehensive, professional and compassionate care to patients, caregivers and families who have found themselves facing a life-limiting diagnosis or loss. The organization’s ultimate goal is to positively transform how local communities experience serious illnesses and end-of-life circumstances.
Andrew Walsworth, partner, was recently inducted as the 102nd president of the Rotary Club of Easton. Committed to their motto, “Service Above Self,” Rotarians serve both local and international communities. They also promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through their fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Kellsey S. Rogan, manager, serves as treasurer of Talbot Mentors. The organization’s mission is to advocate for the community by identifying and mitigating the systemic barriers to young people’s success through the power of healthy mentoring relationships. The mentors work to empower young people by building strong, multi-generational mentoring connections, providing academic support, and developing soft skills for their life-long success.
In addition to the organizations highlighted above, BSC Group team members are also engaged with Talbot Hospice, Talbot County Extension, Waterfowl Festival, Tidewater Rotary Club, Talbot County Paramedic Foundation, the Oxford Museum, Oxford Cemetery, Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, Caroline County Chamber of Commerce and Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers.
