BSC Group strengthens Mid-Shore community through volunteering

Andrew Walsworth, partner at BSC Group LLC, was recently installed as the 2023-2024 president of the Rotary Club of Easton. BSC Group LLC proudly serves the Mid-Shore through volunteer service. Team members at all levels of the firm share their time and talents with local nonprofit and professional organizations. Walsworth is shown with his family, from left, Terry Twining, Debbie Walsworth, Janice Higgins, Andrew Walsworth, Courtney Walsworth, Darlin Perez, Luis Perez and Tyler Russ.

 PHOTO BY GEORGE HATCHER

EASTON — BSC Group LLC, a leading Eastern Shore accounting firm, proudly serves the Mid-Shore through volunteer service. Team members at all levels of the firm share their time and talents with local nonprofit and professional organizations.


  

