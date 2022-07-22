Bushels and Brews Crab Feast benefits Talbot Interfaith Shelter

EASTON — The Hummingbird Inn and Talbot Interfaith Shelter are partnering for the third summer in a row to present Bushels and Brews. This fun event is an opportunity to enjoy a quintessential Maryland summer tradition while also supporting an organization with a life-changing mission, organizers say.
The first Bushels and Brews of the season took place on July 9, and attendees had a fabulous time. There are still two opportunities to enjoy Bushels and Brews before the summer ends — 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 and Sept. 10 at the Hummingbird Inn in Easton, 14 N Aurora Street.
With crab prices skyrocketing, Bushels and Brews is a chance to satisfy one’s craving for crabs without breaking the bank, organizers say. Tickets are $70 for adults and $50 for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Children under 5 eat free.
Admission includes all-you-can-eat crabs, corn and potatoes from LNT Seafood, a drink from the bar, and unlimited bottled water. Local musician Jayme D will be providing entertainment all evening. Attendees will also get a branded crab mallet to take home as a souvenir.
Large groups can save an additional $60 by purchasing a table for 8 for $500. This is a great opportunity for a family get-together or a fun twist on the conventional summer work picnic, organizers suggest.
Seating is limited for both remaining dates. Interested parties should contact the Hummingbird Inn at 410-822-0605 to make reservations for their desired date as soon as possible. Half of the proceeds from Bushels and Brews support’s Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s mission to end homelessness on Maryland’s Mid-Shore by providing shelter, stability, support and a path to success for families and individuals in need.
Talbot Interfaith Shelter is a homeless shelter and transitional housing program based in Easton and serving the five counties of the Mid-Shore (Talbot, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne, and Dorchester). Families and individuals staying with TIS are required to participate in their S4 Program (Shelter, Stability, Support, Success). S4 guides guests step-by-step from homelessness to self-sufficiency by providing shelter, case management, connection to local service providers, educational programming, and — when they are ready — transitional housing.
Guests begin at one of TIS’ two shelter homes – Easton’s Promise for families, and Evelyn’s Place for single men and women. There, they work with a case manager to develop and navigate a personalized plan. They also begin attending life skills classes while working their plan and making progress towards financial stability. When they reach certain milestones, guests are invited to move into one of TIS’ off-site transitional apartments. TIS partially subsidizes their rent, and they continue to receive rigorous case management and to participate in classes as they work gradually towards taking over their full expenses over the course of approximately two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.