Bushels and Brews Crab Feast benefits Talbot Interfaith Shelter

Attendees of the July 9th Bushels and Brews Crab Feast at the Hummingbird Inn.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Hummingbird Inn and Talbot Interfaith Shelter are partnering for the third summer in a row to present Bushels and Brews. This fun event is an opportunity to enjoy a quintessential Maryland summer tradition while also supporting an organization with a life-changing mission, organizers say.

