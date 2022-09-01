SANDY POINT — Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and beach season in Maryland. Increased traffic is anticipated beginning Thursday and continuing through the holiday.
Maryland Transportation Authority has worked throughout the summer travel season to raise awareness and help all Marylanders and visitors safely reach their destinations. This weekend, the MDTA is urging drivers to focus on safe driving practices, and recommending that motorists travel off-peak to help minimize delays at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Shore may also find time savings by using the I-95 northern route traveling the Tydings Bridge.
MDTA officials anticipate more than 350,000 vehicles will cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, Sept. 2, and Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5. Motorists should expect delays at the bridge and along the US 50 corridor during the holiday travel period. Heavier eastbound volumes are expected Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3, with heavier westbound volumes expected Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4-5. Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents, MDTA advised.
The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this holiday period include:
• Thursday, Sept. 1 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 2 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 3 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 4 – before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
• Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5 – before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 6 – before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes, as bridge officials strive to mitigate delays on both sides of the bridge. Two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility, or times of precipitation and may be prohibited during incidents.
Motorists must pay attention and adhere to overhead lane signals.
• RED X: Lane is closed. You MUST NOT enter or travel in any lane over which a RED X signal is shown.
• YELLOW X: Prepare to vacate the lane beneath the YELLOW X signal and move to a lane with a DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW.
• DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW: You can drive in the lane beneath the GREEN ARROW signal.
It is important to note that the majority of crashes on the Bay Bridge are rear-end collisions. Always stay focused on the road ahead, maintain a safe following distance and follow posted speed limits. Commercial vehicles must travel across the Bay Bridge in the right lane. A vehicle breakdown can create significant backups within minutes. Make sure your vehicle is road ready before venturing out. If your vehicle begins to break down, exit the roadway. If that is not possible, remain inside your vehicle and call #77 for assistance.
For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit Baybridge.com. For real-time updates on major incidents on Maryland toll roads follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.
Maryland is an all-electronic tolling state. Tolls are collected through E-ZPass, Pay-By-Plate and Video Tolling. E-ZPass is the most cost-effective way to travel Maryland toll roads, saving drivers up to 77% versus the higher rates and avoids the additional paperwork that comes with Video Tolls. With Pay-By-Plate, tolls are automatically billed to the driver’s registered credit card as they use Maryland toll facilities, with no need for a transponder or pre-paid toll deposit. Pay-By-Plate rates are the same as former cash rates.
DriveEzMD Customer Service Centers will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 5. Visit DriveEzMD.com or use the automated system at 1-888-321-6824 for 24/7 account maintenance or to make payments.
MDTA Police remind drivers that it is never permissible to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs – whether they are illegal, prescription or over-the-counter medications. Impaired driving endangers your life and the lives of others. Law enforcement officers will remain vigilant and target dangerous drivers, seat belt violations and criminal activity throughout the holiday travel period. To report aggressive or dangerous driving on Maryland toll roads, call MDTA Police Dispatch at 410-537-7911.
Travelers also are reminded to pay attention to surroundings and report suspicious activity to law enforcement. If you see something, say something. If there is an emergency, call MDTA Police Dispatch or dial 911.
