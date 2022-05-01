Butterflies to get a way station in Worton

CHESTERTOWN — The highlight of Tuesday's county commissioners meeting was a presentation by Joe Evans and Jen Kuhl-Depp from Kent County High School requesting land for a monarch butterfly way station.
Evans, a science teacher at KCHS, said his students have been involved in a citizen science project for 20 years where they capture monarch butterfly caterpillars, raise them in the classroom, and release them after fixing a small tag to the underside of the butterfly’s wings to monitor butterfly migration.
Evans, who buys the tags from the University of Kansas, said one of the butterflies that was tagged and released from KCHS was recovered in the mountains of central Mexico.
“It was the highlight of my teaching career to get an email saying one of our tags had been recovered,” Evans told the commissioners.
The monarch butterfly way station would be fully funded by donations from ShoreRivers and the University of Kansas and maintained by students at KCHS. It would be about 100 to 200 square feet, Evans said, and just needs to be in a sunny location with well-drained soil.
Monarch butterflies are losing habitat and “this is just a small way to help provide them with food on their journey,” he said.
Mike Moulds, director of the county’s Public Works Department, said he had spoken to Evans about a possible location next to the Kent County Community Center in Worton.
“This is a no brainer as far as I’m concerned,” said Commission President Tom Mason.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to allow for a monarch butterfly way station at the community center.
