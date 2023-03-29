DENTON — The day after Labor Day will be the first day of school for students in the 2023-24 school year. The Caroline County Board of Education approved next year’s calendar at its February meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Tara Downes told the board the development of the calendar began with a survey sent to all Caroline County Public Schools staff and families to gauge basic school calendar preferences, such as the start date and length of winter and spring breaks.
Based on the results of that survey, staff developed two draft calendars that were presented to the School System Improvement Council and Citizens Advisory Council. After incorporating their feedback, those two options were emailed to all staff and families through a second survey.
Of those responding, 69% chose the calendar with a post-Labor Day start for students, Downes said.
Sept. 5 will be the first day for students in kindergarten through grade 12. Prekindergarten orientation is set for Sept. 11, with PreK students starting school Sept. 12.
Every month has at least one half day set aside for professional development, when students are off. Some months have more, and several full days are incorporated.
Students get three days for Thanksgiving break, Nov. 22-24, and a week and a day at winter break, Dec. 25-29 and Jan. 1. They get three days for spring break, March 28-29 and April 1, but are actually off four days because March 27 is a full day for professional development.
Colonel Richardson High School graduation is set for May 29, with North Caroline’s to follow on May 30.
Three days are built into the calendar for inclement weather. If fewer days are needed, June’s calendar will be adjusted. If more are needed, March 27 and March 28 may be used. Without adjustment, the last day for students will be a half day on June 13.
Returning teachers will start Aug. 28 and finish June 14.
