CENTREVILLE — Lucia Calloway, art teacher at Centreville Elementary School, has had a career filled with successes, and the past few years — tons of wins for students! Her student artists have been prominently selected for art exhibitions at the state level, in addition to earning Queen Anne’s County Public Schools “Visual Arts Teens and Pre-Teens of the Week” spotlights. Most recently, CES young artists have been celebrated for selections being featured at the BWI Airport and Governor Larry Hogan’s statewide “Healthcare Heroes” art contest.
Calloway has also formed wonderful partnerships locally with Rick Strittmater, executive director of the Queen Anne’s County Arts Council; with local artists who visit her class to work with students; and with Constance Del Nero, director of Children’s Education and Community Programs at the Academy Art Museum. This past January, the Academy Art Museum’s educational staff joined Calloway’s second-grade students to introduce them to Frank Lloyd Wright inspired stained glass window art designs.
Calloway has announced she will be retiring this year, and what a wonderful year she has had filled with many accomplishments and a renewed focus on her own future professional art career. This was a conversation that was first sparked after QACPS’ first annual Faculty Art Show at the QAC Centre for the Arts, where Calloway had numerous incredible works on display. She plans to exhibit extensively in the future.
In selfless fashion, Calloway also found a way to leave one last creative mark on the county, and a permanent one on her school in the form of a “Kindness Garden Mural,” which was commemorated on April 28 during CES’ annual STEAM night, which stands for Science-Technology-Engineering-ART-(and)Mathematics. CES second-graders began the mural by painting flowers under the direction of Calloway and local muralist Susan Mayberry.
The second portion of the kindness garden included large wooden flowers that were designed by CES first-graders, and these were placed in front of the mural, Calloway said.
“This was funded by the PBIS Kindness grant from the Choose Kindness Foundation. The wood for the flowers was donated by Shore Lumber and Millwork of Centreville and they were cut by members of Church Hill Theatre.”
The grant for the creation of this mural was supported by the QAC Arts Council under the direction of Rick Strittmater, who also helped support grants for student scholarships at ArtScene this year at both high schools. Strittmater was even a judge at Queen Anne’s County High’s ArtScene, where lead art teacher Stephanie Zeiler also took the time to commemorate Lucia Calloway’s years of service at the end of the show, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.