Minutes before entering the Council Chamber to be sworn in as acting chief of police for Cambridge, J.R. Todd shares a warm moment with his team. They straightened his name badge to get him ready for the ceremony.
Taking the oath as acting Chief of Police of Cambridge, Justin “J.R.” Todd receives a solemn oath from City Manager Thomas Carroll.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Acting Cambridge Police Chief J.R. Todd is surrounded by a ton of support. He said he has the best people all around him to help do the job.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Acting Chief J.R. Todd poses for a formal portrait on the day of his swearing in, Aug. 30, 2022.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Acting Chief J.R. Todd’s family attends his swearing in. Todd noted that he relies on their support and would not be where he is without them.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Acting Cambridge Police Chief J.R. Todd takes a moment after being sworn in to express his gratitude to his fellow officers and his family.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
CAMBRIDGE — City Manager Thomas Carroll swore in the new acting Chief of Cambridge Police J.R. (Justin) Todd on Aug. 30. He was surrounded by his team dressed in their blue uniforms. Todd’s family also came to the swearing-in ceremony and sat up front in the council chambers on 305 Gay Street.
Before the swearing in, several fellow officers waited for Todd and his family. Once on site, one of the policemen straightened Todd’s gold insignias on his uniform and then he was ready to go in.
As they walked in, the solemnity of the moment took on more gravity.
There was a big emphasis on family always having your back. Todd’s family was there dressed formally. They all sat together right in the middle.
“It is an honor to swear you in as acting chief. The goal is to run the department as he sees fit. If he does that in six months, we will have a quick swearing in. Drive it like you stole it, which is my mantra," Carroll quipped. "As a city manager, it is a weird thing to say to a police officer, because obviously you might catch people who have stolen a car."
Carroll added, "We are all here for a short period of time to do the job we were hired to do — to do it with passion as if you are here and have to do the job quickly, to do the job like you are in an urgent rush to do something, to drive it like you stole it.”
The chamber was filled with laughter. Before Todd was sworn in, he had a few words.
“It all begins with the family. I couldn’t do it without them. I wouldn’t be anywhere without family. My dad and those who passed away earlier. They are long gone, but I know they are watching over me. My wife Erica walked into the police world. The phone calls, the crazy hours and how we have to change up on a dime and switch things. Thank you to all my family. I am a blessed man. I won’t let you guys down. We are going to do some good things, and I am going to drive it like I stole it,” Todd said.
The oath began. Both the United States and Maryland Constitutions were mentioned. A handshake and applause followed the oath. And then it was picture time.
First the officers lined up for a group shot with Todd in the middle. One joked about doing a “Charlie’s Angels” pose.
Todd had the last word.
“Just the people surrounding me are the best. And it is an opportunity for the future. That is what I want to look for — the future, not past, not the present, but look to the future,” Todd said.
Todd, a native resident of Dorchester County, takes over the position from retiring Chief Mark Lewis.
