The Grinch drives a Kubota tractor, in what could be an attempt at stealing a larger volume of Christmas presents from the villagers. See related photos on page 7.
One parade entry spreads Christmas cheer through a unique bubble delivery system.
Black lab Hallie is joined in the parade by her human, Tom Hutchinson.
Ray Washington’s Marching Vikings make the turn from High Street on to Poplar Street as the prepare to play “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” for the judges.
Parade participants bundle up as they enjoy the parade.
Santa waves to the good girls and boys located near the judge’s reviewing stand.
CAMBRIDGE — Thousands of the young and the young at heart enjoyed the 72nd annual Christmas Parade on Saturday night, Dec. 4.
The return of the parade after a pause due to COVID-19 was welcomed by a large crowd along the traditional parade route down High Street, onto Poplar Street and continuing on Race Street.
The theme of this year’s parade was, “Fishing You a Merry Christmas,” and Parade Grand Marshal Jason Warfield presided over the field of 89 entries.
Parade goers line Race Street.
2021 Cambridge Christmas Parade
Dorchester Dumpin' trucks drive down High Street.
