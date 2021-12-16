Santa waves

Santa waves to the good girls and boys located near the judge’s reviewing stand.

CAMBRIDGE — Thousands of the young and the young at heart enjoyed the 72nd annual Christmas Parade on Saturday night, Dec. 4.

The return of the parade after a pause due to COVID-19 was welcomed by a large crowd along the traditional parade route down High Street, onto Poplar Street and continuing on Race Street.

The theme of this year’s parade was, “Fishing You a Merry Christmas,” and Parade Grand Marshal Jason Warfield presided over the field of 89 entries.

Cambridge Christmas Parade

Parade goers line Race Street
Santa waves
2021 Cambridge Christmas Parade
Dorchester Dumpin' trucks drive down High Street
Spreading Christmas cheer via bubbles

