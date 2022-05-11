CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge police will be getting new technology to help prevent shootings and make more arrests of those engaging in gun violence. Cambridge police chief Mark Lewis was at Monday’s meeting with the City Council to talk about Shot Spotter, a new program that will be implemented in the city where many shootings have occurred in the past.
“This is a national program used all over the country. The program takes an area of about a square mile and monitors it with sensors. When a gunshot goes off, police are notified in 35 to 40 seconds to the exact location that the gun shot came from,” Lewis said.
The Shot Spotter is very precise, according to Lewis.
“Baltimore City currently uses it to great success and the governor’s office thinks highly of it as well. The state is going to give us $35,000 to start us off with this program,” Lewis said.
The program will be tested over the next two years.
Council members also declared June to be Gun Violence Awareness month.
“This proclamation declares June to be national Gun Violence awareness month in the city of Cambridge to honor and remember all victims and survivors of gun violence and to declare that we as a city and a country must do more to reduce gun violence,” said Cambridge City Council President Lajan Cephas.
Maryland ranks 32 on the highest rate of gun homicides in the country. Community activists came to the meeting to speak to the council about what can be done about violence and unsafe areas in the city.
“I think that everyone had a similar agenda and that is that they want what’s best for the city. That includes what’s best for the youth, the police and the mayoral election,” said community activist Theresa Stafford.
Next, the issue of trash collection was addressed. Chesapeake Waste, the trash collection company for the city said they may have to raise rates if gas prices continue to climb. The council will be discussing the pros and cons of collecting trash in house to make a report of their findings by the May 23 council meeting. In the meantime, the contract with Chesapeake Waste will be extended to June 30 and possibly to the end of 2022.
Following that, the council discussed Cannery Way in the city and the Harriet Tubman Bureau Viewing Area Master Plan. The council heard progress reports on possibly constructing a replica of Harriet Tubman’s father Ben Ross’s cabin in the vicinity.
“We had a small meeting with the adjacent property owners to get feedback in regards to the project. We are going to be having another larger community meeting on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the mural site and we’re inviting everyone,” said Pat Escher, division manager of the planning and zoning department.
The original cabin is no longer standing, but a replica can be constructed with a historian providing oversight.
“The state is conducting archeological studies in the south of Dorchester County where they believe they have found remnants of Ben Ross’s cabin,” Escher said.
In addition to the historic excavations, a statue of Harriet Tubman with a beacon leading the way is being created for the city.
The inspirational statue of Harriet Tubman, called the “Beacon of Hope,” will go in front of the Dorchester County courthouse. It is expected to be unveiled on Saturday, September 10.
Next, the city commissioners recognized the month of May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage month which has been a dedication going back to 1992. It recognizes the contributions in American history, society and culture by Asian Americans, native Hawaiian people and Pacific Islanders.
“They have made significant contributions to the U.S. at all levels of government and in the United States armed forces, the arts, law, science, technology, sports and public service,” said Cephas.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.