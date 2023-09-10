CAMBRIDGE — After Cambridge City Council was unable to overrule a mayoral veto on a juvenile curfew ordinance that would begin in September, Council Commissioner Sputty Cephas has proposed amendments to an alternative juvenile curfew ordinance which Mayor Stephen Rideout proposed in July.
According to council meeting documents, Cephas plans to recommend these amendments Sept. 25 when Rideout’s proposed ordinance will be read for a second time.
The proposed amendments that Cephas hopes to introduce are on the agenda for the upcoming Sept. 11 council meeting. Council meeting documents state that the proposed amendments are for “informational purposes only” but could “lead to discussion and possible action” at the Sept. 25 meeting.
Cephas’ version adds a penalties section which penalizes parents if their child is given a curfew violation “following receipt of an initial written warning.” The penalty would be $50 for a first offense and $100 for a second offense.
Three or more violations of the ordinance would be forwarded to the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and could result in “additional crime charges against the parent.”
Rideout’s alternative juvenile curfew ordinance, which Cephas is proposing these amendments to, eliminated language from the original proposed ordinance that allowed parents to be fined for a child’s actions. Cephas’ amendment would reverse that.
Cephas’ version adds a line that states: “The Cambridge Police Department shall not issue a citation or impose a fine upon any parent(s) who participate fully in the voluntary services offered by the Local Care Team.”
Rideout included the term “Local Care Team” in his alternative ordinance. In a previous memo to the council, Rideout defined the term as a collaborative group of local family-serving agencies led by the Local Management Board. These agencies include: Dorchester County Public Schools, Dorchester County Department of Social Services, the Dorchester County Health Department and the Department of Juvenile Services.
At a council meeting Aug. 14, the council voted to reinstate the city’s juvenile curfew that had been in place from February through June. However, In an Aug. 16 email to the commissioners, Rideout made the decision to veto the juvenile curfew ordinance, according to meeting documents.
At the council meeting Aug. 28, commissioners voted three to two in favor of overruling Rideout’s veto, one vote short of overriding the veto.
Cambridge City Council’s next meeting will take place Monday, Sept. 11, at the Empowerment Center on 615B Pine St. Cephas’ proposed amendments are on the agenda.
