CAMBRIDGE — Youth issues were the overwhelming theme for the third Cambridge City Council meeting in a row.
At the Sept. 12 meeting, residents and commissioners alike made comments about juvenile crime.
Lance Cephas, who is the father of Commission President Lajan Cephas and Commissioner Sputty Cephas, said crime is affecting everyone, including the children and families who aren’t part of the problem. He further noted the children who aren’t contributing to juvenile crime are being punished for the actions of about 25 children, “25 kids should not take this whole city down,” he said.
Lance Cephas stressed the importance of educating the kids that are caught doing things they shouldn’t be.
“Because if you send them back home to that same environment, ain’t nothing going to happen,” he said. “A lot of police officers, they’ll pick them up, they’ll let them go, and soon as they’re around the corner, they’ve done something else to somebody else. So you’ve got to get them and educate them.”
He said he understood both his children’s, Lajan and Sputty, and Mayor Stephen Rideout’s points of view regarding the juvenile curfew but said the council shouldn’t be “at each other’s throats” and “controlled by 25 kids.”
“We’ve all got to come together,” he said.
In late August, Rideout vetoed a juvenile curfew ordinance which commissioners had passed Aug. 14.
Before that, in July, Rideout had proposed an alternative curfew ordinance which had additions and changes from the original curfew ordinance. These included adding definitions and altering language on enforcement procedures and penalties.
Since Rideout vetoed the original curfew ordinance, Sputty Cephas has made amendments to Rideout’s alternative ordinance in an effort to compromise and “find middle ground.” According to council meeting documents, Cephas plans to recommend these amendments Sept. 25 when Rideout’s proposed ordinance will be read for a second time.
During the meeting, Sputty Cephas talked about finding that middle ground.
“Commissioner Atkiss made a point to say that $100 is a lot of money for a struggling parent,” he said. “My day job is in banking, so I understand that struggle as well.”
Sputty Cephas said he would like to keep fines as part of the penalty for not following the curfew, but said he cut them in half in his amendment. Instead of a $100 fine, it would be $50.
At the end of the meeting, Rideout suggested to Sputty Cephas that the two of them get together to talk about the proposed amendments to the alternative ordinance. Sputty Cephas agreed to meet.
Two presentations were given during Monday’s meeting, as well. One presentation was given by Pam Gregory, president and CEO of United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, and one by Lisa Molock, chief executive director at Let’s Thrive Baltimore and an organizer for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Molock talked about the work she has been doing in Baltimore, and Gregory talked about the economic issues that many Marylanders face. She shared data from a report that focused on asset limited, income constrained and employed (or ALICE) Marylanders and shared data on Dorchester County residents specifically. Gregory said that in Dorchester County, 45% of residents are below the ALICE threshold.
During public comment, Theresa Stafford said poverty is a “lead driver” for many other issues in Cambridge.
“We need to get serious about fixing the problem of poverty,” Stafford said. “Bringing in industries or businesses that will pay good wages, and of course, supporting getting kids educated because that’s the other key driver that keeps driving up the crime.”
