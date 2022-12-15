CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s Ward 1 Commissioner Brian Roche recently announced a move to another ward.
Roche posted a statement Nov. 30 on social media informing followers that he notified the city manager and attorney of his lease termination at his prior residence.
“Pursuant to the requirements of the Cambridge City Charter, I have notified the City Manager and Attorney that as of Dec 1, 2022, I will have moved out of my Ward due to termination of lease of my prior residence,” Roche said.
“My growing family and I were afforded the opportunity to purchase a larger residence in Ward Five,” Roche said. “Please note that I intend to continue to work for the benefit of Ward One that I was proudly elected to represent.”
Roche said he requested legal guidance from the city manager and attorney regarding the move.
Cambridge’s city charter requires commissioners to maintain their residence in the ward in which they were elected. If forced to move for reasons that include sale of the residence, and if he or she is unable to relocate within the ward immediately, the commissioner has 12 months to re-establish residency within the ward.
On Feb. 15, Ward 5 Commissioner Chad Malkus announced a temporary move from Ward 5 to Ward 1 after the owner’s sale of the apartment he had been renting.
