CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council met on Monday to discuss monitoring the city’s beaches and river waters for pollution, approving street festivals and block parties for the summer, plans for Cambridge Harbor development and if the city or an outside waste collection company will collect trash in the future.
The council listened to a presentation about water quality monitoring at some of the beaches and swimming areas around the city such as Hambrooks Bay Beach and Sailwinds Beach Park. Commissioners heard from Matt Pluta from ShoreRivers, riverkeeper for the Choptank River, about routine testing of the waters to determine water quality and if water chemistry is of high, moderate or poor quality. Pluta explained that water is often at its poorest quality right after rain storms due to raw sewage pouring into the rivers from flooded sewers. Residents thinking about swimming at the public beaches should consult with ShoreRivers water quality readings in advance which can be found by using The Swim Guide app and website, Pluta said. The water quality monitoring also determines the level or presence of bacteria in the water that can sicken swimmers. Some symptoms of swimming in poor quality river water are earaches, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea and sweating. Pluta says he collects water samples for monitoring once a week from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
“We collect the samples on Thursday, they take 24 hours to process and then we get the results back on Friday morning where we can publicize those results for the public leading into the weekend for them to decide whether their favorite beach or beaches are suitable,” Pluta said.
Results on the Swim Guide website or app for Cambridge public beaches and swim areas are either red, which means fail, or green which means pass. Pluta said rain is actually bad for the river swim areas.
“We know that when we get a lot of rain, particularly over an inch or more, that’s when we start to see our sewers overflow in these areas and we know that rain is a transport of pollution from our land to our waterways,” Pluta said.
45% of samples that were taken within 48 hours of a major rain event at an outgoing tide failed their sample readings, according to Pluta.
“So this tells me, as somebody from the public who’s interested in knowing if I should go swim at the beaches, I can think to myself if it rained within the past 48 hours and if it didn’t then I probably have a better chance at swimming in water where the conditions are favorable,” Pluta said.
There is also a Facebook and Instagram page for Choptank Riverkeeper for more information on water quality of the city’s swimming areas.
The next items on the agenda were to approve summer festivals at various locations around the city. Commissioners were asked if a Christmas in July event could take place in Cambridge on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the corner of Race Street and Cedar Street.
There was a request to hold a Unity Party Festival and block party on July 30 in the 600 block of Pine Street from noon to 8 p.m.
Community activist Teresa Stafford was present to ask if she can sponsor an event called Safe Play Friday, May 27 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Greenwood and Cosby avenues.
After the special events were discussed, the council heard from Matt Leonard with Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. He spoke during the meeting to discuss the branding of the Cambridge Harbor project. For the CWDI updates, Leonard said it’s very important to have the community’s input on the project.
“For the past couple of years CWDI has done feasibility studies on what the community wants and what the project can bear acquisition. So now we move into financing design and construction. That’s the next phase so we are in a different place from where we were just a few years ago,” said Leonard.
The commissioners also discussed garbage collection in the city. With the rising cost of diesel fuel, commissioners heard the pros and cons of keeping, replacing or cancelling the current contract with an outside waste collection company. It was noted that it is more cost effective to outsource trash collection rather than use the city’s garbage trucks and employees. Commissioners have given the current trash company collection a renewal for enough time for the commissioners to conduct a bid process to establish what the next trash company will be.
The next council meeting will be held on June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.