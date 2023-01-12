CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Commissioners Monday evening, Jan. 9, passed a curfew as one step intended to help curb crime and protect children.
Ordinance No. 1207, enacting a temporary juvenile curfew within the City of Cambridge, passed in a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jameson Harrington, Ward 3, opposed. As specified in the temporary ordinance, the curfew affects children under 16 and will be in effect from Feb. 1 through June 30 of this year.
Under the curfew, it will be unlawful for children under 16 to be in public places unaccompanied by a parent or other responsible adult between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The ordinance was introduced Nov. 14, 2022, and was the subject of multiple discussions, including two forums on youth hosted by Mayor Steve Rideout.
At a public hearing Dec. 12, 2022, the commissioners heard mixed comments from nine members of the public, including a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union and a letter from the county’s Social Services department.
Several of those speaking urged the commissioners to rethink or delay the curfew; they said other programs to serve children and families need to be created or strengthened and mentioned concerns of overburdening the police and pulling them away from serious crimes.
Dave Thatcher of Cambridge said the only times he could recall curfews being necessary have been natural disasters when looting was rampant. He said he didn’t think the curfew was a good idea and “it ought to be scrapped.”
Jerome Stanley of Cambridge, who called in to comment, said a curfew is not going to work. He said police need additional tools, not additional burdens and asked, “Where are the parents?”
The ACLU representative said most attempts to create curfews have been found unconstitutional. He reiterated several of the arguments expressed in a December letter to the Dorchester Star by Jared Schablein, Shore organizer for ACLU of Maryland, including that those affected tend to be disproportionately Black and poor.
In the letter, Schablein, too, had asked the commissioners to reject the curfew, writing, “The ACLU of Maryland has long opposed child curfew ordinances as a violation of fundamental liberties of innocent people. They criminalize innocent conduct and infringe on the rights of both children and their parents. Curfews, at their core, essentially place everyone in a particular demographic under ‘house arrest’ for the actions of a few.”
The letter from Social Services took issue with duties assigned to the department in the proposed ordinance without any input from the department.
The only speaker who seemed completely in favor of the curfew, Dr. Teresa Stafford, Dorchester County Board of Education member from District 2, urged the commissioners not to scrap the ordinance. She asked them to listen to the concerns of the African American community.
She added the curfew is not about criminalizing children or taking away parents’ rights, it’s about providing safety for the entire community.
“Please do something,” she said.
During and following the hearing, the commissioners and mayor also discussed the ordinance along with Police Chief Justin Todd, City Manager Tom Carroll, and city attorney Patrick Thomas. Thomas agreed to speak with the Social Services department and modify the ordinance language to clarify it would only perform its normal role.
Commissioner Chad Malkus, Ward 5, took issue with public comments that the police department was understaffed and underpaid, telling those present that the city provided funding for whatever staffing was needed.
Commission President Lajan Cephas, Ward 2, asked for clarification on several points in the ordinance, including penalties and the ages of children covered.
Commissioner Sputty Cephas, Ward 4, made the point that continuing to do the same thing and expecting different results doesn’t work. He said the Gun Violence Task Force group, the police department and most of the commission favored trying a curfew.
“Why do we feel that it’s safe? Why do we feel that it’s OK to have a young person outside doing whatever they want to do, however they want to do it, during these hours?” he asked.
Malkus wanted to provide a definite timeframe for the temporary ordinance and asked Todd if it would be better to have June 30 or Sept. 1 as an end date. Todd said June 30 should be enough time for them to get an idea of whether the program was helping.
The commissioners determined several amendments were needed before the ordinance could go to vote. Thomas was directed to make the changes and bring the amended ordinance back Jan. 9.
At Monday’s meeting, Thomas reviewed the amendments to Ordinance 1207, which the commissioners unanimously approved. Lajan Cephas asked if another public hearing was needed, but the city attorney said no, the amendments had not changed the substance of the ordinance. Then, Cephas made the motion to approve the ordinance, which passed.
