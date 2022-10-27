CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council met Monday night and approved a measure that would permit a resource officer to be posted at Mace’s Lane Middle School. Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd talked about how the city is getting a new resource officer at the school, which had 150 police calls for fights and assaults last year.
“So we were able to team up with the Board of Education because I felt the need to bring a resource officer to the Mace’s Lane Middle School. I felt that it was due to our calls of service there that we had last year and the type of calls and incidents we handled that it was necessary,” said Todd.
Todd talked about how the police department was able to find a resource officer quickly.
“We were able to do that by shifting around our squads and being able to get manpower to other areas of our force. So, we were able to successfully do that and get some funding along the way,” said Todd.
Todd talked about delinquency at Mace’s Lane Middle School.
“Last year we had well over 150 calls of service to the Mace’s Lane Middle School which takes officers off the streets, which can make for serious situations,” said Todd.
The new resource officer will be on standby for serious incidents but also provide positive mentoring.
“When it comes to fights and assaults, we now have an officer right on scene, right at the school, and they can not only do the job of a police officer but they can be a mentor to the kids and show the kids the positives of being a police officer and seeing that police officer and fostering trust values between the police and children,” said Todd.
Todd said he was glad the City Council was supportive of the measure and that the school board funded the new resource officer for $44,000.
“I’m very appreciative of the support from the Board of Education and the continued partnership, and I’m thankful for the City Council approving this,” said Todd.
Next, Tom Carroll, city manager talked about how the City Council is renewing the city’s trash collection contract.
“I think everybody has an interest in the award of the solid waste contract. That’s for the next three years with Chesapeake Waste. So, that’s probably the issue that has the broadest importance to the community,” said Carroll.
Following that, the topic of ARPA money came up as some nonprofits were designated more money at the meeting by council members.
“There’s the award of most of the ARPA money for the nonprofits that’s been a long time and process so that’s an important step forward,” said Carroll
Out of a million dollars designated for about 30 nonprofits, about a tenth of the money is undesignated.
“There’s $156,000 left because the commissioners gave $60,000 to the YMCA and $50,000 to Mace’s Lane for capital investment in the school. So by my count there’s the remainder of $156,000 that will either be divided to nonprofits or repurposed for something else,” said Carroll.
Next, the council looked at the community radio station in Cambridge that would be an NPR affiliate.
“So back in August, we were approached by Mike Starling, who is a founder of WHCP and is a former National Public Radio employee, and it looks very promising that Cambridge will have an NPR affiliate broadcasting from Cambridge and the contracts or the lease will utilize the tower behind city hall where WHCP is presently located,” said Carroll.
Following that, the council discussed having a group retreat to focus on and come up with goals for the new year.
“It’s pretty common practice for governing bodies like a city council to have a half day or full day goal setting session. This one will be on Jan. 7. So that’s six months prior to the adoption of the budget, which is where we would create a 2024 action plan. It’s important for council to decide what are our key handful of priorities and what are the things that are most important that we concentrate on. That’s the purpose of the retreat,” said Carroll.
The Cambridge City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month.
