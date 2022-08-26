CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council met Monday evening and first on the agenda was to pass an ordinance that required sellers of real estate property in the Cambridge historic area, overlay district, to notify buyers of that fact. Ordinance 1197 passed unanimously.
The council discussed filling two positions on the Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. board — a two-year term and a four-year term. Nineteen people applied.
Chad Malkus of Ward 5 said, “There was an amazing group of people who submitted their names for this. They’re very difficult roles because it’s a lot of work involved with CWDI and it’s an extremely important project to the city.”
Both appointees were approved, and their terms begin on Sept. 1, 2022.
Dion Banks was appointed for the four-year term and Shay Lewis-Sisco was appointed to the two-year term.
Next, commissioners discussed the road to the Hyatt Regency Resort in Cambridge and the real estate development surrounding it. City Manager Tom Carroll read recommendations to the commission.
“We have been approached for $300,000 to $650,000 of financial assistance to support the repair of the three wooden bridges on Heron Boulevard which is a private road. It supports both the development and the Hyatt,” Carroll said.
It was noted that the Hyatt employees use the road to get to work as well as residents of The River Marsh residential community.
“What I’m recommending is that we provide a total of $450,000 of financial support starting with an earmark or appropriation of $150,000 in the FY 2023 budget, and that funding source would come from the $300,000 that commissioners have set aside for economic development. So that will utilize about half of the city economic development allocation for the fiscal year. Then over the next four fiscal years, we would provide between zero to $75,000, based on an actual documentation, and we would agree on the methodology of calculating it from new growth and new development that takes place as a result of new construction and the growth of our tax base,” Carroll said.
His recommendation was to let the future growth in tax value pay for the contribution to the bridge.
“So to the taxpayer in Cambridge today, one can think of it as $150,000 of support and then the growth itself is paying for the city’s contribution over the next four fiscal years,” Carroll said.
A motion was passed to allow the city manager to move forward with the proposal so the road can get at least one of the wooden bridges updated.
Next, the commission looked at the Gran Fondo New York cycling event commitment. Carroll said the event organization is interested in hosting bike ride events in and around the city.
“They’re asking us to consider hosting this event, but they are looking for a three-year commitment. There’s a lot of marketing and investment that goes into making an event like this in a community like Cambridge or any other community,” Carroll said.
GFNY remains interested in holding this event in the area in future years and is requesting a three-year commitment of $50,000 per year. The state of Maryland has agreed to extend its $25,000 contribution into 2023 but did not commit beyond then. It is possible Dorchester County may join the city in this agreement, but GFNY does not expect to receive this commitment from the county any time soon. GFNY does 100-mile, 60-mile and 30-mile format rides. The council wanted more information and decided to resume the discussion at another meeting.
Next, the city looked at the prospect of gaining two new radio stations. One at 91.7 FM is an NPR affiliate and the other is 90.3 FM Tubman, which would be a community radio station providing programming of particular interest to the African American community. The radio stations would use a 160-foot tower that used to be used by the Cambridge police and dispatch years ago. The NPR affiliate would have a service range from Easton to Salisbury. People traveling from the western shore to Ocean City or other points beyond Cambridge will have about one hour of drive time within range of this NPR station. The council moved to enter into further discussion and analysis of the two radio stations.
