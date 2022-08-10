CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council gave their approval of a $1.7 million fire rescue truck for the city’s fire department Monday night. City Manager Tom Carroll says this was after much discussion with the fire chief on why the purchase is necessary.
“The commissioners voted 5-0 to proceed with the purchase of a fire rescue truck to replace the 1999 rescue vehicle, which is not meeting needs right now. There was a lot of discussion and deliberation, but in the end, I think it was a great decision to move forward with the acquisition,” said Carroll.
After hours of discussing the critical reasons why the fire rescue truck purchase is needed in the city, Fire Rescue Company Chief Adam Pritchett was able to breathe a sigh of relief.
“So, it’s been a long, ongoing battle with describing what we need for the department to better serve the citizens of the city and the county. It’s a very good leap forward to get the right equipment we need to protect the city around us,” said Pritchett.
Pritchett looks forward to taking the necessary steps to get the new unit.
“The next step will be a contract and ordering the unit and then waiting for it to be put in service,” said Pritchett.
The Fire Rescue Company expects this new truck will last for at least 30 years.
“Everybody pulled together, knowing what we need for the city and knowing what we need to best serve our area. It’s a good feeling overall to get what we finally need and what is needed to help the citizens around us,” said Pritchett.
The new truck is called a fire rescue truck because it holds all the rescue equipment for rescue operations.
After the discussion of the truck, the council next heard from Adrian Holmes, Founder of Alpha Genesis about how the Sept. 10 unveiling of the new Harriet Tubman statue is coming along at the courthouse.
The Beacon of Hope statue is a 13-foot bronze sculpture that will honor the bicentennial year of Tubman’s birth and will be unveiled on Sept. 10. Events are scheduled that day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Events include commemorations, entertainment, presentations from guest speakers, a time capsule and special guests, including Tubman’s descendants.
After that discussion, the council mentioned a new park concept, Leonard Lane, that is six acres and in the early stages of planning.
“So there is a park in its concept plan at this point, but it’s about six acres in size. Through our capable federal delegation we received direct spending allocation of $389,000 for it,” said Carroll.
The new park will convert a vacant lot into a space for gathering, gardening and recreational opportunities.
Cambridge City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of every month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.