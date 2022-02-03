CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s city council on Monday discussed the possibility of restructuring the city’s government to a council/city manager form of government that would eliminate the position of mayor.
The council has operated with Council President and Ward 2 Commissioner Lajan Cephas serving as the acting mayor after the resignation of Andrew Bradshaw on Jan. 10.
The city charter currently establishes a weak mayor who presides over meetings and represents the city, a five-member council that elects a council president and conducts the business of the city, and a strong city manager who handles the municipality’s day-to-day business.
In his introduction of the discussion at the Jan. 24 meeting, Ward 1 Commissioner Brian Roche said the potential change wouldn’t be a radical retooling of the government, but rather a shift to another widely used form of government.
Roche said the temporary arrangement was a preview of what the government setup could be.
“This is a weird moment in time when we’ve had the opportunity to see how our city functions without an additional non-voting member of council,” Roche said.
Roche said the possible move to another one of the three accepted forms of municipal government authorized in the state of Maryland was “worth considering” before any move was made to fill the vacant position through a special election.
City Attorney Patrick Thomas told the council such a change would require a charter amendment, a process that involves introduction, public hearing and adoption before a 50-day window during which 20% or more of the qualified voters in the city could petition to have a referendum.
“I think there’s a lot of work to be done before it is ready to introduce,”
Ward 5 Commissioner Chad Malkus described what he saw as a history of tension between the position of mayor and city manager.
He supported the council electing the mayor from among its ranks and selecting the city manager to handle day-to-day operations.
“The job of running the city is too important to leave to chance and election,” Malkus said.
Roche said if the change was made, it would be keeping the way the city is operating in the interim.
The possible change will be discussed by the council again in their work session on Jan. 31.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.