CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge commissioners met Monday night and top items on the agenda were trash service complaints, police accountability, and recent crime. The session began with a moment of silence for recent crime victims.
After a weekend homicide claimed a young life, Fourth Ward Commissioner Sputty Cephas said more needs to be done to reclaim the city from violence.
“We need to help the community pull together to make the city safer and make the city what it should be," Cephas said.
Acknowledging the many complaints residents and officials have for the outsourced trash company, commissioners decided they will renew the contract with the company but will be looking at all options if the company does not improve.
Commissioners said they want dust-pan-and-broom-clean trash collection, meaning all trash cleared and no messes left behind after pick up.
First Ward Commissioner Brian Roche said he would like to see more options for recycling and to include composting for leaf and yard waste. Commissioners suggested addressing trash collection complaints using a map to work with the current contractor to better pinpoint problems to be solved.
The commissioners agreed that most trash issues are not getting resolved with their current city contract which they said has no teeth. While there are many complaints, the commissioners agree that despite the issues, the outsourced trash collection is still more cost effective than all other options. They will be continuing to watch the trash collection service, work to address complaints and possibly seek more solutions.
Cambridge Police Chief Mark K. Lewis was at the meeting to discuss the new police accountability software. Funded by forfeiture money from drug crimes, the new software will include internal affairs and use-of-force to record weapons deployments. He says the police laws are changing effective July 1 and they have to be ready.
“If an officer comes under investigation, we will have to report that to the state," Lewis says. “Any use of force that our officers deploy, whether it be a Taser, handgun, a baton, we have to report all of those use-of-force incidents to the state and this software will allow us to do that.”
Pedestrian crossing markers constructed in high-traffic areas downtown by heritage tourism sites were also discussed. In the downtown area, less than 24 hours after constructed, a truck destroyed one of the pedestrian crossing markers. Commissioner Brian Roche says with the grant funding to construct more, they will keep trying to make safe crossings in downtown Cambridge.
