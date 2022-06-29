CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge city council met to discuss passing the FY23 budget and heard from volunteers in need of funding.
Chad Malkus Ward 5 commissioner, talked about the passing of a $34,500,000 budget
“I just think it’s wonderful that we passed a balanced budget and identified some key priorities that we’ve been talking about from the past year and it felt good implementing them into the 22-23 calendar year,” said Malkus.
Key priorities in the budget were the Cambridge waterfront, among other things.
“Increasing funds for public safety, using some of the federal ARPA money in the furtherance of the Cambridge waterfront development initiative and much of the assistance that we set aside for nonprofits in there as well,” said Malkus
City manager Tom Carroll said working on the budget was a great opportunity.
“This is a $34.5 million budget with an emphasis on improving wages and benefits for a number of employees. Also, there is an emphasis on special projects such as continuing to provide community revitalization in the Pine Street area and investing significantly in nonprofit organizations and city equipment.”
Carroll also said the budget will invest in technology and infrastructure.
“...technology and very exciting opportunities in sanitary and sewer so that we can avoid or minimize sewer overflows in future years once those projects are completed,” said Carroll.
Carroll explains there is good news in that property taxes will not be increased.
“Property taxes are not being raised. We are operating on what is called the constant yield which essentially holds taxes,” said Carroll.
On the $12 million from ARPA that need to be used in the next two years, Carroll says he’s excited about directing the funding in the right direction.
“I think the American Rescue Plan dollars and the way in which we are trying to be so intentional about how those dollars are being invested is a testament to the commissioners. It gives us a great deal of degrees of freedom to address long standing issues that need to be advanced and we’re excited about implementing those projects,” said Carroll
In addition to the budget being passed, the commissioners also heard from a leader of local volunteers who beautify the city with landscaping, plantings and clean up. They asked for funds to cover costs of flowers, container gardens, mulch and other gardening materials.
At the current time, volunteers are absorbing those costs. Donna Towers says she’s been a volunteer for several years.
“I do a lot of cleanups around town anytime there is a cleanup going on. Anywhere in the town where we see weeds that shouldn’t be there, we try to pull them. If we see grass clippings on the sidewalk we try to collect them because they clog the storm drains. If we see trash we work with the city to get the street sweeper out to get rid of it. Just anywhere where we see that could be more beautiful we try to improve it,” said Towers.
