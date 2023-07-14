CAMBRIDGE — After a decision to postpone demolition of the former Club Dujour site on Chesapeake Court, the Cambridge City Council has voted to authorize the city manager to proceed with a plan that engages community stakeholders to decide whether to demolish the building or find an alternative use for it.


  

