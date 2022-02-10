CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge city leadership discussed allocation of federal COVID relief in the Jan. 31 special session in the council chamber.
The council discussed the best use of the more than $12 million American Rescue Plan Act money designated for the municipality, including a fire vehicle, police retention bonuses, and how to review and assess applications from non-profits.
After an extended discussion, the commissioners opted in a 4-1 vote to delay a decision on the purchase a new rescue fire truck despite a warning that the cost of the vehicle would increase by $108,000 dollars the next day.
The council members who voted against were in agreement that public safety is the city’s priority and that a new rescue truck is needed, but said they did not have the information they needed to vote affirmatively at the meeting.
Ward 3 Commissioner Jameson Harrington was the sole proponent of an immediate move on the new rescue truck.
“It’s fiscally irresponsible to keep putting it off as the prices increase. I don’t think it’s a fair thing or a good thing to do to our taxpayers, and it’s not a good thing for the safety of our residents either,” Harrington said.
Ward 4 Commissioner Sputty Cephas questioned why the council was being asked to make an immediate decision on a new rescue truck. The commissioners voted unanimously in August to use ARPA money to buy a replacement for Rescue Fire Company’s outdated tower ladder fire truck.
Cephas asked for information about the specifics of how the rescue truck would be purchased. “Unfortunately, unless I have all that information, I am not personally prepared to make that decision,” he said.
A police retention bonus was also discussed as a measure to halt the departure of officers from the city’s already undermanned law enforcement agency.
Cambridge Police Department Chief Mark Lewis told commissioners his agency saw 13 officers depart CPD last year, and an additional three officers left in January. The bonuses, if finalized, could be $10,000 per officer.
The commissioners moved to establish an a framework for evaluating requests from city nonprofits, all echoing the desire to be fair with the allocation of funds and to accurately assess the validity of requests for the $500,000 of the funding the commissioners tentatively set aside for nonprofits.
During the meeting, Acting City Manager David Deutsch introduced other possibilities of funding city infrastructure (including water and sewer updates, repairs to the public safety building and other projects) and premium pay for city employees. Deutsch also told commissioners about a request from Dorchester County Public Schools for funding to assist with the purchase of walk through single lane weapons detections systems for DCPS schools in the city.
The commissioners explained their individual perspectives on how funding should be allocated throughout the meetings.
Ward 1 Commissioner Brian Roche spoke about wise investment of the windfall. “Don’t just spend it one time, take one dollar and make it two, or three,” he said.
Ward 4’s Cephas said he continues to seek to be “process driven,” to have “consistency across the board.”
Ward 5 Commissioner Chad Malkus said infrastructure needs are “great.” “Unfortunately, while they are not fun, they are necessary and important,” he said.
Council President and Ward 2 Commissioner Lajan Cephas brought up the possibility of hazard pay for city employees for being required to work during the COVID pandemic.
Work within the city government to identify and prioritize needs is set to continue, as is the development of the framework to assess nonprofit applications, and the city is scheduled to receive the second half of the ARPA funds in June.
}Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.