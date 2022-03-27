CAMBRIDGE — The Empowerment Center, located at 615B Pine Street in Cambridge Maryland, has named Andrew Shannon as its new executive director. Andrew, who is from Newport News, Virginia, has more than 30 years of executive management experience in the nonprofit and public sector.
With the announcement, the board members of the Empowerment Center said they are looking forward to having Andrew learn about the Cambridge community and help continue the center’s mission: “To work in partnership with the diverse community of Cambridge, Maryland to provide the underserved youth and adult population of the city with education, health and wellness, work skills and cultural enrichment programs.”
Andrew’s passion for helping others and promoting positive youth development led him to organize a parade in 1990, aiming to give the residents of the southeast Newport News a wholesome family event and a sense of pride in their community.
Last year, Andrew celebrated “The 31st Anniversary of a Vision — the Southeast Community Day Parade and Festival.” The Parade and Festival attracts over 60,000 attendees annually in September including national, state and local leaders. Family members of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. including his son, Martin Luther King III, daughter Bernice A. King, and a host of other relatives, U. S. senators, governors, lieutenant governors, members of Congress and other elected officials have served as the Parade Grand Marshals and Keynote Speakers.
The Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration has featured national recording artists Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, Dorothy Norwood, JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, Luther Barnes, Byron Cage and Dr. Bobby Jones; as well as many others. The concerts are held throughout the country from New York to Atlanta.
The Andrew Shannon Drumline and Talent Showcase have been the featured performers for the United States Department of Energy Black History Month Celebration in Washington.
Andrew is involved in civil rights and serves as the Virginia State Unit of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) State Vice President and Chapter President. He is also a former member of the U. S. Commission on Civil Rights Virginia Advisory Committee.
For his efforts in helping feed the hungry, assisting the homeless and providing hope to the hopeless, Andrew has received numerous awards for his Outstanding Community Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.