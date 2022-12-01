CAMBRIDGE — The development group charged with developing the Cambridge waterfront announced recently that multiple expressions of interest have been submitted.
Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc., the non-profit development corporation formed to develop Cambridge Harbor, reported the results after the Nov. 15 close of the response period for the Cambridge Harbor Request for Expressions of Interest issued on July 15.
CWDI received 27 responses from various potential partners able to help plan, develop and activate Cambridge Harbor.
In broad categories, these include three developers, one investor-developer team, one developer-builder team, one marina developer-operator, five general contractors, three designers, one marine contractor, one property manager, two vendor subcontractors and nine site activation entities.
“We are very pleased with the results,” said CWDI Executive Director Matt Leonard. “The quantity and quality are exactly what we need to move the process forward.”
The REOI was open for response for 123 days. During that time, CWDI proactively distributed the REOI directly to potential respondents and through its mission partners to others. These partners include the City of Cambridge, Dorchester County, and the State of Maryland.
CWDI promoted the opportunity to respond through various platforms, including hosting two in-person sessions in collaboration with the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce. The first session was held at the Cambridge Harbor site on Aug. 15 and was open to all interested parties. The second was held at the Chamber of Commerce’s offices on Oct. 18 and targeted Dorchester County and City of Cambridge-based businesses to help them best format their responses.
CWDI also engaged in inbound and outbound face-to-face visits to increase the chances of receiving more and better-qualified responses. Of the 27 respondents, 24 visited the Cambridge Harbor site and met with CWDI. CWDI also visited various of the respondents’ operations or project sites to better understand their capabilities and identify their best fit for the Cambridge Harbor project.
“The aim of the REOI process is to identify and conform a group of best development and activation partners,” Leonard said. “The collaborative and interactive REOI process helped broaden the types of respondents while improving the quality of their responses.”
Cambridge Harbor will be a highly activated waterfront district to include public spaces, amenities and events focused on promoting the City of Cambridge and Dorchester County’s multi-faceted history, heritage, and culture while creating a unique destination for tourism. Cambridge Harbor consists of more than 30 developable acres along the Choptank River and Cambridge Creek in Cambridge, that already includes a deep-water port, a new public wharf, a public boat ramp, adjacent working waterfront, maritime museum and visitor center.
Development plans include a continuous waterfront bike/walk promenade, boutique hotel, multiple food and beverage, entertainment and public recreation space, retail, office, educational, creative spaces, and mixed-use residential.
CWDI will engage the respondents further as needed through the first quarter of 2023 to evaluate their capabilities and fit for the Cambridge Harbor project. CWDI aims to make final selections and terms for best partnerships in the second quarter of 2023. Following that, they will report back to the community in detail about the development team conformed to develop Cambridge Harbor.
CWDI is a 501(c)3 non-profit development corporation formed through a joint agreement of the city of Cambridge, Dorchester County and the state of Maryland. CWDI’s mission is to develop Cambridge Harbor in partnership with the community, to the benefit of the community and to sustainably operate and maintain Cambridge Harbor as an inviting, accessible, active, and enjoyable place to live, work, play and visit.
For more information about CWDI or Cambridge Harbor, contact Matt Leonard at matt.leonard@cwdimd.org or by calling 434-579-0374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.