CAMBRIDGE — Monday evening’s storms flooded the Cambridge branch of the Dorchester County Public Library, causing damage to carpeting and to book donations in the Friends of the Library Book Cellar.
Crystal Henningsen, the library’s director, said she knew the library had been impacted after reading a news article about the areas in Cambridge experiencing flooding from the storm. She and her son went to the library early Tuesday morning to find standing water in the meeting room, book cellar, janitor’s closet, administrative office and both lobbies.
A strong line of thunderstorms swept across the Eastern Shore Monday evening.
Cambridge recorded just over 4 inches from the storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Dorchester County Emergency Management Planner Jimmy Windsor said the 4 inches of rain in about two hours quadrupled forecasts.
Henningsen said that, with the help of eight staff members and four volunteers, initial cleanup at the library took eight hours.
“The library staff came into a disaster this Tuesday morning and they all pulled together to clean up the damage and make sure that we could reopen on Wednesday,” she said in an email. “The Friends of the Library also came to the library to help remove the water, debris and damaged books.”
She added that they are still drying out the office carpeting to prevent mold from growing. If that does not work, Henningsen said the carpet will need to be replaced.
Henningsen said the worst damage was the carpeting in the administrative office and the book cellar.
“Books that are donated to the library and are not directly added to the collection are put into the Friends of the Library monthly book sale,” she said. “The revenue generated by the book sales is awarded to the library from the Friends of the Library and used for collection development and community programming.”
Henningsen said the loss of those books could affect funding provided to the library.
This is not the first time the library has experienced a flood in recent years. Henningsen said the library flooded three times in 2021. Two of those floods resulted in significant damages.
“Despite the efforts of staff and a cleaning company, black mold began to grow under the carpet and behind the paneling,” she said. “Water was also trapped beneath the wooden stage, resulting in daily mildew growth.”
As a result, the library underwent a $28,000 renovation.
Henningsen said the library is working to find ways to prevent flooding, including using sandbags and “treating heavy storms as if they were more like hurricane type events.”
She said they are looking other methods, as well.
“The library and its meeting room are essential to the community and any time that the library or meeting room is closed it directly impacts patron services,” she said. “We are all hopeful that there is a resolution to the flooding soon because the loss of services to the community is too great.”
