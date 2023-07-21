CAMBRIDGE — As YMCA of the Chesapeake considers moving its Cambridge facility to the waterfront, the city is looking into updating the property’s zoning.
YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO Robbie Gill said the nonprofit organization is in an exploratory phase with no formal plans to relocate its Cambridge location.
The organization began considering moving the facility following a market study that surveyed Dorchester County residents.
“What we learned through that was the types of amenities, programs and services that the community is really looking for would be very difficult to provide at our existing site,” Gill said.
Along with its current 201 Talbot Avenue location, Gill said the organization tested two other sites: one near Cambridge-South Dorchester High School and one near the old hospital and Cambridge Harbor. The site close to Cambridge Harbor scored better, Gill said. He thinks it would cost around $25 million to build a new facility there.
If the organization were to move forward with the project, Gill said the facility would be able to serve around 7,000 people — about twice as many people as they are able serve at the current Cambridge location.
Gill mentioned the possibilities of having a warm water pool, double gym, walking track, larger multipurpose spaces and more community spaces at a new location.
“We’re talking to key stakeholders, we’re doing research, we’re listening to the community (and) trying to navigate what that looks like,” he said.
Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Mary Losty said residents are concerned about the YMCA moving because of its location, which kids from different neighborhoods are able to walk and bike to.
Losty also said there is concern about the YMCA market study survey that allegedly went out to Dorchester County residents. Losty said “dozens of people” called her to ask about the survey because they hadn’t received it. She said no one she has talked to has taken the survey.
Another concern, Losty said, is what will happen to the Talbot Avenue site if the YMCA were to move locations. Gill also said this is a concern in the community.
“I think there’s concern that if the Y were to ever leave there, would they abandon the site?” Gill said. “And is there a possibility to just have a dilapidated building there? Or, because it’s zoned institutional, does that mean that you could sell it to the college, and the college could be there?”
Assistant City Manager Brandon Hesson said concerns from residents spurred the city’s efforts to update the property’s zoning. Currently, the property is zoned as institutional. The parcels surrounding the property are residences zoned as NC-1.
“When the residents have a concern, it’s our responsibility to work both on behalf of the business — in this case the YMCA — but also on behalf of the neighborhood and the residents,” Hesson said.
At a July 11 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, city staff recommended an overlay be placed on the YMCA property. The overlay would limit the institutional uses for which the parcel could be used.
“The overlay still allows it to be zoned institutional, it just limits, in some ways, what that really means,” Hesson said.
The city wants to make sure that if the YMCA were to move, whatever replaces it would not negatively impact residents living in the neighborhood, Hesson said.
“So it’s like you’re walking this tight rope between really making sure that the future of that neighborhood doesn’t change too dramatically, but also making sure that the YMCA is fully able to provide the great service they provide,” he said.
The YMCA is also concerned about making sure it isn’t negatively affected by an overlay.
“What’s important to us is that we want to make sure that, whether the Y is there one year, five years or 100 years from now, that any kind of zoning shifts or overlays don’t negatively impact the YMCA’s ability to serve the community,” Gill said.
A second public hearing to discuss the property is set to take place at the next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
Losty said, after a full discussion, the Planning and Zoning Commission will take a vote on whether to recommend the overlay to city commissioners.
As these conversations continue, Hesson said he thinks it’s important to keep an open mind about what could replace the YMCA property if the nonprofit were to move, while also considering which uses should be prioritized.
“This is a good time to think, not so much about what we don’t want there, as much as what really needs stepped-up consideration,” he said.
Gill said the YMCA is committed to making sure the fate of the Talbot Avenue property benefits residents.
“We own the property, and we’ll hold the property,” he said. “I mean we may end up being there for the next 100 years, but we’ll hold that property as long as necessary to make sure that it is always viewed and is a benefit to Dorchester County and the City of Cambridge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.