CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after reportedly attempting to hit, choke and stab his stepfather during an argument Saturday, May 6.
Police arrested Jonathan Diaz-Santiago, 36, on Sunday, May 7 on charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and using a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.
The charges stemmed from a report made by two of Diaz-Santiago’s family members explaining the altercation, which occurred on Decoursey Bridge Road in Cambridge.
The male victim told police that he and Diaz-Santiago began arguing while fishing on Saturday, adding that Diaz-Santiago grabbed his throat in an attempt to choke him.
Diaz-Santiago then allegedly attempted to hit the victim in the head with a tire iron, but the man was able to block the hit, police said.
The two men then got into their vehicle, with the victim seated in the driver’s seat and Diaz-Santiago in the backseat. According to charging documents, the victim told police that Diaz-Santiago put a knife to his throat and verbally threatened him.
The man told police he exited the car and was followed by Diaz-Santiago, who then attempted to stab him in the upper chest area. The man was able to block the attack, but was cut on his left wrist, police said.
The victim said he yelled out to others fishing in the area to call police.
The officer who took the report observed multiple signs of injury on the stepfather, including bruise marks around his neck and shoulder, blood coming out of his right ear and bruises and cuts on his arms.
Police said the victim was seen by emergency medical personnel and transported to the emergency room in Cambridge.
Diaz-Santiago was ordered held without bond in the county detention center following a bail review Monday, May 8.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Dorchester County District Court on June 6, according to online court records.
