CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and a firearm charge for his involvement in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man last July.
Deondray Stanford, 23, entered an Alford plea to two counts — manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime — in relation to the death of Tyuane Johnson on July 4, 2022.
State police arrested Stanford, along with three others, in connection with the fatal shooting in mid-July 2022. A Dorchester County grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and firearm charges last August.
The second-degree murder charge, the top count in the indictment, was amended to manslaughter during Monday’s plea hearing at the request of the prosecution, according to court documents.
The case against Stanford stemmed from his role in the fatal July 4, 2022 shooting.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cosby Avenue just before 9 p.m. that night for a reported shooting. Police said Johnson was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his head.
Police attempted lifesaving measures at the scene while waiting for paramedics. Johnson was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where he was pronounced deceased.
Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound.
In the months after the shooting, 11 men were arrested and charged in connection to Johnson’s death.
Charges against two of the men were eventually dismissed; others received time served sentences after pleading guilty to lesser charges. Three men were handed sentences ranging from 18 months to five years, to be served in state prisons.
Dorchester County Circuit Judge William H. Jones, who presided over Stanford’s plea hearing, ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.