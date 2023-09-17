CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in 2022.
Deondray Stanford, 23, entered a plea in July for voluntary manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime in connection to the shooting death of Tyuane Johnson on July 4, 2022.
Acknowledging the complexity of the case and resulting plea negotiations, Dorchester Circuit Court Judge William H. Jones handed Stanford a 30-year sentence — 20 years for the firearm charge with all but 10 years of active incarceration suspended, and a completely suspended 10-year sentence for manslaughter.
Stanford will have to serve the mandatory minimum of five years before being eligible for parole.
“There’s no outcome in this case that’s going to satisfy anyone,” Jones said.
The case against Stanford stemmed from his involvement in the fatal July 4 shooting.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cosby Avenue just before 9 p.m. that night for a reported shooting. Police said Johnson was found with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.
Over 70 shots were fired by multiple people that night, some of which were “carelessly, recklessly, purposely” fired in Johnson’s direction, according to Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard.
Police attempted lifesaving measures at the scene while waiting for paramedics. Johnson was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where he was pronounced dead.
Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound.
In the months after the shooting, nearly a dozen men were arrested and charged in connection to Johnson’s death and the chaotic scene that unfolded that night.
Charges against two of the men were eventually dismissed; others received time served sentences after pleading guilty to lesser charges. Three men were handed sentences ranging from 18 months to five years, to be served in state prisons.
Stanford’s plea was “finally” an action that had responsibility and accountability for Johnson’s death, Leonard said. But in giving the judge her sentencing recommendation, she said the plea and any sentence imposed on Stanford would never faithfully honor Johnson’s life.
Speaking softly through tears, Crystal Johnson, Johnson’s mother, said she wanted justice for her only son.
“I lost a special part of me,” she said, later adding: “There’s nothing like a mother’s love for her son.”
Ariel Jenkins, Johnson’s girlfriend, spoke on the difficulty of losing her best friend, who was her 3-year-old daughter’s father.
“We had so many plans, and now I have nothing,” she said.
Now Jenkins has to figure things out by herself with a young daughter who doesn’t understand what happened to her father, she said.
Since his arrest, Stanford has matured and wants to take responsibility for his part in the shooting, said defense attorney Arch McFadden — but that doesn’t take away from the loss of Johnson.
Johnson was a close friend of Stanford’s, he said, and Stanford was grieving his loss, too.
McFadden asked the court to consider a sentence in the middle of the guidelines range — between five and 10 years — along with placing Stanford in any available programming from the state division of corrections.
Stanford elected to speak briefly, saying that he took full responsibility for his actions that night. Echoing his attorney, Stanford said he lost his friend and his brother, and now, he wants to get out to his family and leave Cambridge behind, he said.
Prior to handing down the sentence, Jones spoke candidly on the proliferation of gun violence in Cambridge, saying that Stanford’s case and many others like it are “representative of a failing of our society.”
Speaking to Stanford, Jones told him to respect Johnson’s life by leading a productive life of his own.
“Yes sir,” Stanford replied.
Parents aren’t supposed to bury their children, Jones said to Johnson’s family. Johnson’s life was worth more and he deserved better.
“Justice would be if I could bring your son back, and how I wish I could do that for you,” he said.
