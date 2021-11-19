CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw’s girlfriend spoke out about her thoughts on the "revenge porn" charges he’s facing in a phone call to a D.C. radio show Friday morning.
Bradshaw’s girlfriend Natalee Tubman called in to “Elliot in the Morning,” a talk show hosted by DJ Elliot Segal on DC101 just after 7 a.m. Friday. Tubman identified herself as Bradshaw’s current girlfriend and fiancee, located in Cambridge.
Segal asked Tubman if she knew that Bradshaw had been “busted” for revenge porn, which she confirmed she knew. Tubman said the situation first began with Maryland State Police searching their house in Cambridge on Aug. 4. Police also searched Bradshaw's offices at the city hall.
A warrant for Bradshaw’s arrest was issued on Monday, Nov. 15, after a criminal information — a formal criminal charge — charging him with 50 counts of distribution of revenge porn was filed in the Dorchester County Circuit Court. He was released on his own recognizance just a few hours after his arrest.
The charges stem from a complaint made in May 2021 by a woman who was previously in a relationship with Bradshaw. The alleged victim told police that she discovered nude photos of herself posted on Reddit without her knowledge or consent.
The Reddit photos of the alleged victim contained racial slurs and sexually explicit language. The photos were posted by multiple accounts with various usernames hinting at the name and birthdate of the victim. Police were able to trace the Reddit account activity via IP address to Bradshaw’s address in Cambridge.
Photos were reposted to various subreddits named “HumiliatingComments,” “DegradeThisPig,” “DegradedCaptions,” “Slut” and “needysluts,” according to the charging document. Some post titles also referred to the victim’s weight.
Bradshaw, 32, has not made any statements himself about the allegations. In a statement shared through his attorney Michael Belsky, the mayor indicated that he doesn’t intend to step down from his position — a statement that Tubman confirmed on the radio.
“Nothing about the allegations in any way affect Mayor Bradshaw’s desire and intent to continue to lead all the citizens of Cambridge,” Belsky said in the statement.
Tubman acknowledged that court proceedings are scheduled and will be underway, but stated that Bradshaw has not been convicted or found guilty of anything at this point. At this point, he has no intent of resigning, she said.
Segal asked Tubman if she knew whether Bradshaw had posted the photos or not — a question she deflected, stating that she couldn’t say.
“I can tell you that I'm still with him,” she said. “I can tell you that I support him, I support Cambridge. I am supportive of every member on the council; they’ve been doing a great job so far.”
Pressing her for further information on the situation, Segal asked Tubman to pretend that Bradshaw had posted the pictures and asked how she would feel if the allegations against him were proven to be true. Tubman answered hypothetically, saying that if she was in that situation, she “probably” would be furious.
To her knowledge, it was only one picture that had been posted, she said. She also stated it “wasn’t a sex tape or a dong pic.”
“...I’m not going to say it’s not detrimental, but it’s not as terrible as the revenge porn word being thrown around because your mind immediately goes to some sex tape, it goes to a vagina, it goes to dongs and everything else,” she continued. “It’s not of that nature.”
A scheduling conference for future hearing and trial dates in Bradshaw's case will be held Dec. 6 in the Dorchester County Circuit Court.
