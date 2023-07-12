CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge City Council voted 4 to 1 Monday to have the city attorney draft an ordinance to reinstitute the juvenile curfew. Ward 3 Commissioner Jameson Harrington voted against.
The July 10 meeting began with a presentation by Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd showing crime data from Feb. 1 to June 30, when the temporary curfew was in place.
The data showed there were 18 total violations in the time the curfew was in effect. The ages of children that violated the curfew ranged from 12 to 15.
Eleven juvenile arrests for other offenses were made during the five-month curfew. In comparison, last year between Feb. 1 and June 30, there were 11 juvenile referrals or arrests with similar types of charges.
Based on the data, the police department found the curfew had no measurable impact on crime, Todd said. However, he asked the council for “continued support” of the curfew.
“As the chief, my top priority in the city of Cambridge is protecting our youth and protecting our youth from violent crime,” he said.
Todd said that, while the data did not show “a measurable reduction in crime thus far,” the department noticed multiple benefits.
The police department found the curfew increased positive engagement between officers and youth. Officers also reported they did not see as many children in the streets while the curfew was in place.
Commission President Lajan Cephas said the curfew is a good tool for the police department to engage with parents and children.
“It was never about decreasing crime,” she said. “It was always about keeping children safe.”
Ward 5 Commissioner Brian Roche also called the curfew a tool. He suggested the curfew be called something else.
“We should have a different name,” Roche said. “Because what I heard from you was not so much something that was to restrict, but something to actually empower and to actually give you a tool you needed to do your job.”
Ward 4 Commissioner Sputty Cephas said he thinks the mission of the curfew is to engage and connect with youth.
“Should the will of the Council continue the curfew, I think that we can build from just having a curfew in place.”
Sputty Cephas mentioned the City of Baltimore’s youth curfew, which began May 26 and is enforced on weekends and holidays. Baltimore’s curfew is part of a larger city plan called B’More this Summer, which integrates the curfew with events and programming in an effort to lower “unnecessary interactions with law enforcement” and connect youth to resources and services according to the city’s website.
Harrington, who voted against having the city attorney draft the ordinance, did not speak about the curfew at Monday’s meeting. In a phone interview, Harrington said data shows curfews aren’t effective. He said he would be open to other possible solutions.
Mayor Stephen Rideout said he thinks there are better ways to address criminal activity.
“Curfews are not what I think are an effective way to address the problem that we face here,” he said.
Attorney Charles “Chip” MacLeod will bring a draft ordinance to the next council meeting.
Todd said the curfew is beneficial to multiple agencies.
“The curfew helps the Cambridge Police Department and partnering agencies — meaning Juvenile Services, State’s Attorney Office, Department of Social Services — to assist juveniles and their families as well as keep most children off the street,” he said.
