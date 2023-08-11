CAMBRIDGE — Baywater Animal Rescue hosted a ribbon-cutting event Thursday evening to celebrate the opening of its new facility, the Bacon Family Adoption Center.
Eventgoers toured the facility that includes an indoor training center, a pet care center, offices for staff and, of course, areas for the animals to eat, sleep and play.
Multiple government officials were at the event to celebrate the new facility, including state Sen. Johnny Mautz and Maryland House Dels. Sheree Sample-Hughes and Tom Hutchinson.
Along with the ribbon-cutting, prizes were raffled and cake and cookies were passed around.
Baywater Animal Rescue Executive Director Carly Stockus said she was “floored” by all of the support from the community.
“We’re very grateful for the indoor training center, which gives us an opportunity to have indoor play groups, indoor training and increase adoptability for those dogs that need that extra help and extra training,” she said.
Board President Tom Divilio said they have the “perfect” flooring for the indoor training center: 100 pound mats that had to be carried in by members of the high school football and wrestling teams because of how heavy they are.
“It’s going to be a tough team to beat this year,” he joked.
Talvird “Tally” Jackson IV, who owns a dog training business in Salisbury called K9 Legend Family Dog Training & Aggression Rehabilitation, volunteers at the organization. He said the space will be great for training the dogs before they are adopted.
“[It] may help them stay in their homes forever versus being returned,” Jackson said.
The vet center, which isn’t ready yet but will also be housed in this new facility, will bring low-cost veterinary services to the community.
“It’s going to help, not only our animals in-house to get faster, more affordable care,” Stockus said. “But it’s going to help those in our community that have to choose between getting the care or surrendering their animal.”
Stockus said she has seen a large number of pet owners having to surrender their animals because they either can’t afford care or face housing restrictions.
“Any dollar that you put toward the shelter, it helps us with the overcapacity that we’re experiencing,” Stockus said. “It’s helping us help those animals stay in those homes that they deserve to stay in. And we cannot do it without you.”
Francesca Rendell, who is on the board of Baywater Animal Rescue, has been involved with the organization since 2016. When her dog died, Rendell started walking dogs at the organization and has been involved ever since.
Rendell thinks that the vet center will be a benefit to many.
“The point is to keep the animals in their homes and have the best care for our animals here,” she said.
Divilio said that Baywater Animal Rescue can’t do what it does without its donors.
“We can’t do anything without donations that come in from folks like you,” he said. “We are eternally grateful for those of you who dig into your pockets from time to time.”
Divilio said that Baywater Animal Rescue, which started out as the Animal Rescue League of Dorchester County in 1947, has become an “animal welfare organization.”
“These animals have to get out,” he said. “They’ve gotta stretch their legs. They’ve gotta play. They’ve gotta get socialized with other animals. And that’s what this building and what you see around you is accomplishing now.”
