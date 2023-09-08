CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Planning and Zoning Commission voted four to three in favor of recommending to the City Council a companion ordinance to a proposed YMCA overlay ordinance Tuesday, Sept.5.
The proposed companion ordinance is a zoning text amendment that would add an additional category within the table of permitted uses in the overlay ordinance, which the commission voted to recommend to the City Council Aug. 1.
“This should ensure that the YMCA is allowed to stay in its current location and operate in all the ways YMCAs on the Eastern Shore might be called to do,” City Planner Steve Kaii-Ziegler said at the Sept. 5 meeting.
The amendment would “create a definition for a non-commercial community recreational facility in institutionally zoned districts that better describes the current YMCA’s use of the facility,” Kaii-Ziegler said.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners George Brown, A.C. Alrey, Eugene Lauer and Chair Mary Losty voted in favor of making the recommendation. Commissioners Chantay Nelson, Theresa Stafford and Vice Chair William Craig voted against making the recommendation.
The original drafted ordinance, which was already introduced to city commissioners for first reading Aug. 14, would put an “institutional overlay district” on the YMCA at 201 Talbot Ave. If passed by City Council, the overlay would limit the institutional uses the parcel could be used for in the event the YMCA were to move. It would remain in effect for five years or until the city’s next comprehensive rezoning — whichever comes first.
At the Aug. 1 meeting, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO Robbie Gill asked for a third party to review the language in the drafted ordinance to make sure the YMCA will be able to continue providing all of its programming and services.
Kaii-Ziegler said city staff and the city attorney considered “several different approaches” to address the YMCA’s concerns. The discussions resulted in this companion ordinance submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review and recommendation, he said.
“This definition specifies that a non-commercial community recreational facility may have ancillary uses that address the concerns the YMCA has expressed,” Kaii-Ziegler said.
At the Sept. 5 meeting, Gill said he wanted to thank city staff for working with the YMCA to make sure the nonprofit can continue to serve Dorchester County. He said that the proposed overlay, without the companion ordinance, could jeopardize the YMCA’s programming.
“There needs to be an added use that represents the organization’s work that it’s doing,” he said.
Kaii-Ziegler said the city received a letter, dated Aug. 25, from the YMCA that confirms the nonprofit’s support for the original proposed overlay with the companion ordinance. He said the YMCA also sent a letter, dated Aug. 13, that states the YMCA won’t enter any agreements to “sell or convey” the 201 Talbot Avenue property until the end of 2023.
Ward 1 Planning Commissioner William Craig said he took issue with the wording of the companion text amendment.
“This needs more work as far as I’m concerned,” Craig said. “I don’t think this wording is accurate.”
Craig said he didn’t agree with the description of uses for the overlay companion ordinance.
“I think we need to get an accurate description of what the local YMCA does and then we’ll deal with where it goes in the table,” he said.
No residents spoke for public comment before the commission voted on the amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.