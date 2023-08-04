CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday night to recommend to City Council that an “institutional overlay district” be put on the YMCA at 201 Talbot Avenue.
Following a public hearing, the commission voted 4 to 3 on the matter. Planning and Zoning Commissioners Theresa Stafford, Chan’Tay Nelson and A.C. Alrey voted against recommending the overlay.
Cambridge City Council will schedule a public hearing for comments from residents before making a final decision on whether to institute the overlay.
Currently, the YMCA property is zoned as institutional. The parcels surrounding the property are residences zoned as NC-1.
If passed by City Council, the overlay would limit the institutional uses the parcel could be used for in the event the YMCA were to move.
The drafted ordinance for the overlay states the YMCA of the Chesapeake would be able to “engage in all uses on the real property ... to the same extent that it could prior to the establishment of the Institutional Overlay District.”
In the event the YMCA were to move, the drafted ordinance lists 13 uses that would be prohibited with the overlay. These uses include homeless shelters, boarding houses, airports, day care centers and nurseries with more than 30 clients, medical treatment facilities, nursing care institutions, colleges, museums or cultural centers, fire stations, rescue squads and public utility buildings.
The overlay would remain in effect for five years or until the city’s next comprehensive rezoning — whichever comes first.
City staff began looking into updating the property’s zoning after hearing concerns from residents about the possible relocation of the YMCA to the Cambridge Harbor area.
YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO Robbie Gill said in an interview that the nonprofit organization is in an exploratory phase with no formal plans to relocate its Cambridge location. The organization said it began considering moving the facility following a market study that surveyed Dorchester County residents.
With residents concerned about the fate of the property if the YMCA does move, city staff recommended the institutional overlay to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
At the public hearing preceding the vote Tuesday, residents asked questions and voiced their concerns.
Judd Vickers, who is a board member of the Cambridge Association of Neighborhoods, said he supports the overlay. He talked about the importance of neighborhood input.
“If this overlay doesn’t pass, many of those (prohibited) uses will not require a public hearing,” Vickers said. “So the public would have no further input. And that’s really the crux of my concern.”
Ken Smith, who lives across the street from the YMCA, said he uses the facility twice a week. Smith shared his concern about the five-year limit on the overlay.
“I think there should be no limit,” he said “These guys could wait you out. Five years from now you could all be gone. You could be replaced with business-friendly people who would not take the interest of the neighborhood into consideration.”
Planning and Zoning Commissioner George Brown, who voted in favor of the overlay recommendation, said recommending the overlay now makes the most sense.
“If we wait, we’re going to lose the opportunity to do so,” Brown said. “To me, it’s not even a difficult question.”
Alrey, who voted against the overlay, said he would be comfortable with prioritizing the comprehensive rezoning plan rather than instituting an overlay.
“If the Y is not going anywhere, the Y is not in a hurry, I am comfortable with waiting a little bit longer,” he said.
Cambridge City Manager Tom Carroll said the comprehensive rezoning plan is half-funded, with $50,000 in the budget for the current fiscal year.
Stafford, who voted against the overlay, said she doesn’t think the city should rush into the overlay. She said she thinks the city should consider the YMCA’s opinion more than they currently are.
“I don’t feel that we’re giving their opinion the weight that we should be giving it,” she said.
Gill said that if the facility does move, YMCA of the Chesapeake thinks the property should be rezoned residential. However, Gill said the nonprofit is “comfortable” with the overlay recommendation. He said the YMCA would like a third party to review the language in the drafted ordinance — specifically, the part that says the YMCA will be able to continue providing its programming and services.
“We would like third-party administrative review of that to make sure that, legally and judicially, it would hold up in a court of law,” Gill said.
