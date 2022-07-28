CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s police chief on Thursday announced his retirement in September after 35 years in law enforcement and five years as head of the Cambridge Police Department.
A statement by the city said Chief Mark Lewis will retire effective Sept. 6.
“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to have served as Cambridge’s eight police chief,” Lewis said. “I will miss helping the community and being able to improve the quality of life for our citizens. But most of all I will miss the officers who will continue to serve this city for years to come.”
According to the statement, Lewis began his career in law enforcement in 1988 and rose through the ranks of the CPD. He retired as acting police chief in 2017 before answering the call to return to service in March 2018 as chief of police again.
Lewis led CPD as it navigated economic challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, crucial community conversations about policing and police accountability, and a recent spike in gun violence.
The statement said his accomplishments include advocating and obtaining pay increases for police officers, improving health insurance benefits, updating the CPD fleet, advancing community-oriented policing initiatives, adding technology such as the Shot Spotter program and diversifying the CPD throughout all ranks.
His community involvement and public service extended beyond his service to Cambridge. He served six years in the US Army Reserves and was a Dorchester County Corrections Officer for a year. Mark also served as a volunteer Firefighter with the Linkwood-Salem Volunteer Fire Company for over 30 years. He is looking forward to beginning his next chapter spending quality time with his wife Carla, their two sons Tyler and Landon, and his daughter-in-law Kelsi Lewis.
Commission President Lajan Cephas offered the highest praise for the departing chief.
“Chief Lewis is a proven leader, a trusted voice throughout the Cambridge community. He has led the CPD with honor, distinction and grace,” Cephas said. “My fellow commissioners and I are extraordinarily grateful to Chief Lewis for his steady leadership, vision, and years of dedicated law enforcement service.”
Cambridge Police Captain Justin Todd will be the acting chief of police for at least the reminder of 2022 after Lewis’s official retirement. Todd has been with CPD since 2001 and was born and raised in Dorchester County.
“We are fortunate to have Captain Todd ready to step into this critical role in September. I am confident he can carry forward the advances begun by Chief Lewis,” said City Manager Tom Carroll.
Carroll added he is not considering any plans to start a recruitment process for the full-time chief of police in 2022. “Chief Lewis has set forth an ambitious, community-driven work plan for the CPD in the fiscal year that we have just begun. Captain Todd has my complete confidence to implement Mark’s vision in the coming months.”
