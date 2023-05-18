Cambridge Rotary announces Flags for Heroes sponsorship opportunities

Flags for Heroes are displayed along with sponsorship signs. Individual sponsorships are available for $50.

CAMBRIDGE — Over the past seven years, hundreds of local heroes have been honored with flags in their name through the Cambridge Rotary Club Flags for Heroes program. This year the field of flags will be displayed at Long Wharf Park in Cambridge between Memorial Day and Flag Day.


