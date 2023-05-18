Cambridge Rotary announces Flags for Heroes sponsorship opportunities

CAMBRIDGE — Over the past seven years, hundreds of local heroes have been honored with flags in their name through the Cambridge Rotary Club Flags for Heroes program. This year the field of flags will be displayed at Long Wharf Park in Cambridge between Memorial Day and Flag Day.
“The Flags for Heroes program allows community members to honor those people who are heroes in their life by sponsoring a flag which includes the name of the person they want to honor,” said Ed Connelly, Flags for Heroes chairman. “This is an opportunity for those unsung heroes to be recognized for their contributions.”
Whether your hero is a veteran or first responder, teacher, parent, friend, or community member who has made a difference in your life or the lives of others, you can let everyone know how special they are. Each flag contains a marker with the hero’s name and some information about them.
Individual ($50) and corporate sponsorships ($250, $500, or $1,000) are available.
All donations are tax deductible through the Rotary Community Service Foundation and proceeds benefit veterans programs and Rotary community service projects.
Prior year’s funds went to the Delmarva Community Transit Vets Medical Transportation program, the Mid Shore Veterans Group, the American Vet Dogs (service dogs for vets), Vets Helping Vets of Delmarva, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Fisher House, Project Opportunity, Patriots Point, Operation We Care, Folds of Honor, Coastal Hospice, Tunnels to Towers and the Chesapeake Housing Mission for wheelchair ramps for veterans and a veteran’s spouse.
