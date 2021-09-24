CAMBRIDGE — The public outreach for development of a shoreline resiliency plan for Cambridge continues next week with opportunities for residents to discuss specific flood risks and possible solutions.
The meetings will be held Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, with two on-site locations each day. The public input began with round table meeting last month at the Dorchester Center for the Arts in Cambridge.
The meetings are part of the initial phase of a process by the city of Cambridge and numerous other stakeholders to develop a plan for flood risk resiliency and mitigation along the city’s bank of the Choptank River and in Cambridge Creek.
The Wednesday, Sept. 29, meetings include a meeting for the Great Marsh at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Pavilion A in Gerry Boyle Park on Somerset Avenue, and a Cambridge Creek meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at WHCP Cambridge Community Radio at 516 Race Street in Cambridge.
The Thursday, Sept. 30, meetings include a City Marina area (in and around the Yacht Club and City Marina running parallel to Water Street and extending to Cambridge Creek) meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the meeting room at the Cambridge Yacht Club on 2 Yacht Club Drive, and a West End meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the West End project area (the shoreline extending from Belvedere Avenue to Choptank Avenue) in the same location at the Cambridge Yacht Club.
Attendees at the Aug. 10 meeting heard from team members of the group working on identifying flooding problems from tides and storms on the shoreline, as well as from stormwater and other drainage issues.
“There’s a huge driver behind this whole program,” said one team member in reference to funding from FEMA, both for preventative mitigation measures and for recovery efforts after damage. “We’re ground zero here in the Chesapeake Bay,” a dubious but important distinction made by the team member, a status only surpassed by New Orleans and other neighboring areas on the Gulf Coast.
