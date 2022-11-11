CAMBRIDGE — Bob Parks has been a barber for 62 years, cutting hair in the same shop on Gay Street for 52 of those years, but before embarking on his current career, he served his country as a soldier guarding a missile base in South Korea.
Parks was in the Army for two years and spent 13 months in Korea
“Coldest place I was ever in,” Parks said, “But, (I) had good duty,” he said after a pause.
“It was eight of us drafted, and two of us married, and I was one of them,” Parks said of the local impact of the 1961 draft.
The group of young men from Cambridge drafted were the last, and all were about three months from being too old to be drafted.
“My best friend Kenny Thomas went to the same company in Korea — that’s unusual,” he said.
“We were on a security base, a missile base,” he said of the unit he was assigned to, the 14th Infantry. “It was a tough outfit.”
Parks volunteered for gate guard duty and was promoted to sergeant.
“Good duty,” he reiterated. “The Koreans appreciated us being there, so the North Koreans wouldn’t take over,” Parks said. “It was the coldest winter I ever spend in my life.”
“You know, I’d like to go back,” Parks mused. “I probably wouldn’t know the area,” he said of the change that has certainly occurred.
“A lot of folks go back to Vietnam,” said Parks’ customer, John Moore.
“I was on the main gain, we had concrete block barracks, nice heat,” Parks said of the accommodations. “It was a missile base; it was a nice camp to be stationed in.”
“Ordnance would work on the missiles, and we would guard them,” he said.
“Have you ever been to the Korean Memorial in Washington?” Moore asked.
“I’ve got a nice print of it over there,” said Parks as he gestured across the shop to a large framed photo of the monument.
“You go there when it’s foggy, you feel like you’re (there),” Moore said, “It’s bigger than life.”
Parks said he went to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City during a recent visit to one of his granddaughters.
“It’s worth seeing,” Parks said. “It’s amazing.”
After his deployment to the frigid Korean peninsula, Parks and his closest friend went to separate duty assignments.
His friend to Seattle, Parks to “Hell on Wheels,” the 2nd Armored Division, in Fort Hood, Texas.
“Hot country,” he said with emphasis, “I was ready to go back to Korea!”
Parks did his training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, during the Berlin Crisis.
“In 1961, they had so many men down there, it was unreal,” Parks said.
“We were all close friends,” Parks said as he held a picture of himself and three fellow soldiers, standing in the photo at attention and in uniform.
“I’d like to be in the shape I was then,” Parks said. “I think I lost 28 pounds.”
Parks also showed the photo of his family’s south Dorchester boat yard, with three skipjacks under construction. Parks said his father is in the photo, but can’t be seen from the vantage point of the photographer, who was standing on a roof. He worked on one of the boats oystering one winter.
“That’s rough work, too.”
Parks grew up in Wingate, in the far southern reaches of Dorchester County.
“I got married in ‘59, and wound up in Cambridge — I’ve been here ever since,” he said.
He spoke proudly of his children, his grandchildren and a new grand baby. He reflected solemnly on a photo of himself closer to the start of his civilian career with four fellow barbers, all of whom have since died.
Parks reflected on his time in Cambridge since his Cold War duty, and of his career as a barber.
“It makes me feel good that I’m still here,” he said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
