CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge is prioritizing lighting and traffic improvements on Mace’s Lane.
The action comes after residents expressed concerns at a City Council meeting in April.
Since the April meeting, the Cambridge Police Department has assessed streetlights throughout the city to identify which need to be repaired or made brighter. According to meeting documents from the City Council meeting on Monday, Delmarva Power will be fixing streetlights that need repair or are too dim on Mace’s Lane from Bradley Avenue to Bayly Avenue.
At the meeting, City Manager Tom Carroll said 48 streetlights need to be upgraded. Along with this, the police department found 11 streetlights not working.
Carroll said these lights are mainly located in the second and third wards of the city.
“Residents can look for upgraded LED lights in the near term for many of these locations,” he said.
Along with Mace’s Lane, lighting issues were found on Pine Street from Cross to Cedar, and on Cornish Drive, Camelia Street and Gloria Richardson Circle.
For Mace’s Lane, the city is also looking at traffic controls.
In a report shared at Monday’s City Council meeting, Assistant City Engineer Carl “Bucky” Jackson recommended the city advocate for traffic calming, as well as light installation, at the intersection of Mace’s Lane and Washington Street.
In the report, Jackson said the city should present a list of priority capital projects to the county in February. This way, they can be included in the Maryland Department of Transportation’s annual planning cycle. Jackson wrote that the county has included the requests for traffic calming and light installation at the Mace’s Lane and Washington Street intersection in previous annual submissions to MDOT.
